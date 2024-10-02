Chucklez n’ Knuckles 2024 Delivers Knockout Performance

On September 21, 2024, the Agora Centre in Cornwall was packed with excitement for Chucklez n’ Knuckles, an amateur boxing and comedy show that doubled as a fundraiser for Champs Eastside Boxing Club. The nightbrought together fighters from several clubs who went head-to-head in the ring.

In the first bout, Blake Cook from Comodus and Nolan Wilcox of St. Hyacinthe had a youth exhibition match. In the second bout, Champs Eastside’s Tyson Gagne showcased his skills, defeating Ethan Watkinson of Pinnacle Boxing by a unanimous 3-0 decision.

Beaver Boxing’s Mouiad Ferjani earned a clean sweep against Tristan Roddick of Southpaw, winning 3-0. In the 45-weight class, Vikram Jetty of Champs Eastside narrowly edged out Pheonix Walker from Beaver Boxing in a split decision (2-1). Another Champs Eastside fighter, Jaxxon Bradshaw, followed suit, defeating Adin Hoover of Comodus by the same 2-1 split.

The night concluded with a hard-fought match between Champs Eastside’s Keldon Montpetit and Beaver Boxing’s Lucas Roy. Roy came out on top with a narrow 2-1 decision, handing Montpetit a tough loss. Nonetheless, it an act of sportsmanship, both fighters embraced after the bout.

“I am very proud of my guys. We are in a rebuilding phase and have a good group of young kids dedicated and willing to work hard at it,” said Jorge Luis, owner of Champs Eastside Boxing Club. “Running an amateur show is lots of work, but it gives me great satisfaction. It’s nice to see the hard work pay off.”

Tony Luis, a retired pro boxer and son of Jorge Luis, shared his thoughts on the night. “I was refereeing and judging tonight. I still feel the energy and excitement from the crowd, bringing me back to my fighting days. But I enjoy this role now,” he said. “It’s all about helping the gym continue to thrive.”

The night wasn’t just about boxing; comedy was also on the card, with performers like Joe Bowman, Patt Cardinal, Matt Johnson, and Mark Vincent warming up the crowd before headliner Lewis Hill took the stage. Joe Bowman, who booked the comedians, emphasized the importance of the event, saying, “All the profits from tonight go back to the boxing gym. Champs has always been a big part of my life. Without Champs, I probably wouldn’t be the respectable young man I am now.”

Comedian Mark Vincent added, “I’ve always been a huge supporter of Champs. These athletes are incredible. I’m just happy to be a part of it.”

With a one-two combination of hard-hitting action and plenty of laughs, Chucklez n’ Knuckles 2024 proved to be a knockout success for ChampsEastside Boxing. The night concluded with $3,000 raised for the local boxingclub.