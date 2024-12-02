City Addresses Parking Violations with New Penalty System

Some Cornwall residents have expressed concerns after receiving warnings from by-law officers for parking on grass in front of their homes. The City’s By-Law Services department clarified the situation in a statement provided by Véronique Brunet, Supervisor of By-Law Services.

Brunet explained that the enforcement stems from a growing issue of parking violations. “On April 9th, 2024, By-Law Services presented a Staff Report (Report Number: 2024-61-Planning, Development and Recreation) to Council addressing parking violations,” said Brunet. “The report highlighted a significant increase in parking infractions, particularly regarding vehicles (including trailers) parked in areas other than a permitted driveway, such as front lawns or other private property.”

Previously, the process for addressing these infractions involved issuing an “Order to Comply” under the Zoning By-Law, which required residents to move vehicles by a set deadline. Non-compliance often led to costly and time-consuming legal action. In an effort to simplify enforcement, the City has introduced a more efficient approach under its Administrative Monetary Penalty System (AMPS).

“To streamline the process and promote quicker resolution, By-Law Services recommended introducing new violations within the City’s Administrative Monetary Penalty System,” Brunet noted. “This allows By-Law Officers to issue a Penalty Notice rather than immediately pursuing costly court action.”

The City believes this change will lead to a more efficient resolution of parking issues while reducing strain on the legal system. However, By-Law Services is prioritizing education and collaboration with residents before issuing penalties.

“At this time, By-Law Services is committed to working collaboratively with residents to promote awareness of the new regulations,” Brunet emphasized. “We encourage residents to park responsibly and be mindful of local by-laws to help maintain the safety and overall quality of our neighborhoods.”

Residents are encouraged to familiarize themselves with local parking regulations to avoid penalties and ensure compliance.