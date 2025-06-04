City and RRCA Partner to Grow Cornwall’s Tree Canopy

The City of Cornwall and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) are helping to grow the community’s tree canopy by planting native and naturalized trees and shrubs at two Cornwall parks and several city-operated affordable housing properties. Funded through the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Growing Canada’s Community Canopies initiative, the 41 new trees are set to provide a range of benefits to both residents and the local environment. “I want to thank the Federation of Canadian Municipalities for the funding to improve our tree diversity and canopy,” says Mayor Justin Towndale. “We will continue to take steps to ensure our environmental sustainability alongside our partners at the Raisin Region Conservation Authority, Transition Cornwall+ and numerous other organizations.” The 41 native trees include red maple, silver maple, sugar maple, hackberry, serviceberry, Norway spruce, bur oak, tulip tree, ironwood, and more. “We’re thrilled to again partner with the City of Cornwall to help enhance our region’s tree canopy for healthy and resilient watersheds,” says Alison McDonald, RRCA General Manager / Secretary-Treasurer. “Thanks to partnerships with public and private property owners, the RRCA has planted 1.3 million trees since 1994.” Joining the mayor and staff from the City and the RRCA at St. Joseph Park were residents and volunteers from Transition+ Cornwall’s Tree Action Group and staff from the River Institute. St. Joseph Park is located in the south-east section of the City, at the corner of Edward Street and Lennox Street. The City and the RRCA also partnered recently to distribute 1,350 free native trees to Cornwall residents as part of the RRCA’s 26th annual Tree Giveaway. Residents reserved their trees online and picked them up at a City park in early May. To learn more about the City of Cornwall’s Sustainability Project, go to cornwall.ca. For the RRCA’s Forestry Program, visit rrca.on.ca/Trees.