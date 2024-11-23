City Council Tackles 2025 Budget Challenges

On November 13, 2024, Cornwall’s City Council began a series of special meetings to review the proposed 2025 budget. The budget outlines a 6.76% tax levy increase and an 11.25% rise in water and wastewater rates for flat-billing customers, resulting in a combined average increase of 8.4% for residents. Interim CAO and Treasurer Tracey Bailey highlighted key pressures, including inflation, rising costs for goods and services, and workforce challenges. “This is one of the most challenging budget years we’ve faced,” Bailey said, underscoring the importance of balancing fiscal responsibility with service delivery.

The proposed $249.7 million operating budget includes a 42.23% rise in debt charges, reflecting investments in infrastructure projects. The capital budget allocates $29 million for projects such as road resurfacing and facility upgrades. Salaries and benefits are the largest cost driver, increasing by 11.39% due to new full-time positions and collective agreements.

Councillor Carilyne Hébert questioned the decision to cut $239,000 from non-mandatory training and travel budgets. “Investing in trainingsupports employee retention and morale,” Hébert said, advocating forreconsideration of the cuts.

Councillor Dean Hollingsworth noted the budget’s impact on the average homeowner. “For the average homeowner, the real tax increase is 7.55%, not 6.76%,” Hollingsworth said. “We’ve also reduced contributions to reserves by $800,000. While this helps in the short term, it creates risks for future budgets when we won’t have the funds to cover ongoing expenses.” Hollingsworth emphasized the importance of addressing reserve management.

Councillor Sarah Good sought clarification on the timeline for water metering, a key component of the city’s water and wastewater strategy. Staff confirmed that implementation begins in 2025 and will take 24 to 29 months to complete, with metered rates expected to take effect in 2027. The metering system will address inequities between flat-billing customers, who face an 11.25% rate increase in 2025, and metered customers, whose rates are set to rise by 17.96%. “Will additional charges be imposed during implementation?” Good asked. Staff confirmed that current rates would apply until the entire city is transitioned to the metered system.

Councillor Claude McIntosh raised concerns about the city’s growing debt levels. “It’s vital we address this responsibly to avoid long-termburdens on taxpayers,” McIntosh said. Councillor Syd Gardiner echoed these concerns, noting the importance of finding a balance between necessary investments and taxpayer affordability. “Every dollar we borrow or spend comes back to our residents,” Gardiner said. “We must ensure these expenditures are essential and sustainable.”

The budget discussions, held on November 13, 14, 19, 20, and 21, provided council members with opportunities to review departmentalsubmissions and address community funding requests. With the meetings now concluded, council must decide on a final budget that balances necessary investments with affordability for residents.

Councillor Maurice Dupelle’s absences during key 2025 budgetdiscussions raised questions among constituents. Dupelle, who missed the November 12 regular council meeting, was absent from four of the five special budget meetings, and arrived two and a half hours late to the November 19 session. Despite attempts to reach Dupelle for comment, he did not provide an explanation for his absences.