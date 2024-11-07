City Councillor Talks Trash on Social Media

The City of Cornwall is gearing up for a significant shift in waste management as it introduces curbside organics collection and mandates the use of clear garbage bags starting January 1, 2025. The initiative aims to reduce landfill waste by 50 per cent, aligning with provincial regulations for cities with populations between 20,000 and 50,000. Green bins for organic waste will arrive at residences and businesses throughout November (starting this week), allowing Cornwall residents to dispose of food scraps and yard waste more sustainably. Alongside this, clear garbage bags will be required for curbside pickup, although one opaque bag per household is allowed for privacy concerns.

Councillor Sarah Good voiced support for the changes on social media, clarifying that clear bags are “the most effective way to ensure that people are recycling and composting” without extra cost to residents. Good emphasized that city staff will conduct “a soft launch with warnings” before enforcing the policy. She added, “It becomes quite clear that, among all the options, (clear bags) will help us reach our waste reduction goals.”

Online feedback on Cornwall’s official post regarding these changes shows a mix of opinions. Some residents applaud the green bin program as overdue, pointing out that other communities have successfully implemented similar systems. One supporter noted, “We’re late to the game in our area… this is a step in the right direction.”

However, the clear bag requirement has sparked criticism, with many concerned about cost, privacy, and inconvenience. Some pointed to a previous survey in which a large majority reportedly opposed clear bags, questioning why the city proceeded despite public opposition. “The survey showed most were against it. Why even bother asking us?” read one comment. Others, especially those on tight budgets, argued that the switch imposes additional financial burdens on those who bought black bags in bulk, as one resident noted, “I’m on a budget… I’ll use what I have in my cupboards.”

Cornwall officials hope the new program will extend the landfill’s lifespan, reduce methane emissions, and meet provincial waste diversion targets. The city assures residents that clear bags will help prevent the disposal of hazardous and recyclable materials, enhancing worker safety and environmental responsibility.

The new green bin program, launching alongside the clear bag mandate, is designed to make composting food and yard waste easier and more efficient for Cornwall residents. Each household will receive a large green bin for curbside collection and a smaller seven-litre kitchen receptacle for daily food waste, such as fruit peels, coffee grounds, leftovers, and even compostable paper products like napkins.

Yard waste, including leaves, grass clippings, and small branches, can also be added to the green bin. Weekly collection will keep organic materials out of the landfill, reducing methane emissions and promoting a cleaner environment. To maintain cleanliness, the city recommends lining bins with compostable bags, freezing food scraps to avoid odours, and rinsing bins periodically.

For garbage, clear bags will allow collection staff to visually inspect for items that should be recycled or composted, like plastics and food scraps, which are often hidden in traditional dark bags. Each household can include one small opaque bag (up to 25 litres) within the clear garbage bag for private items.

For those concerned about visibility, clear bags can also be placed inside garbage cans. To ease the transition, the city has announced a three-month “soft launch” from January to April 2025. During this period, residents will receive reminders and warnings if their waste isn’t properly sorted, with full enforcement beginning in April.