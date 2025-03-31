City hosts Eastern Ontario Mayors Caucus

The City of Cornwall hosted the March meeting of the Eastern Ontario Mayors Caucus (EOMC) recently, bringing regional leaders together to discuss key issues affecting their communities.

“As Vice-Chair, it was my pleasure to host my peers as we discussed issues of common concern,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “These included the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), high-speed rail and rail service in general, tariffs, tourism and cross-border tourism, EOMC engagement and administration, and collaboration with other organizations.”

The meeting also featured a discussion with New York State Assemblyman Scott Gray on tariffs, cross-border cooperation, and tourism. “I want to once again thank Assemblyman Gray for taking time to engage with us so that we can work together on these issues as friends, especially during these challenging times,” Towndale added.

In-person attendees included EOMC Chair and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows, as well as Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow. Both mayors signed Cornwall’s Golden Book, marking their visit.