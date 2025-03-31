City hosts Eastern Ontario Mayors Caucus

March 31, 2025 — Changed at 14 h 24 min on March 28, 2025
Reading time: 1 min
By Jason Setnyk
Comment count:
City hosts Eastern Ontario Mayors Caucus
Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow, EOMC Vice Chair and Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, and EOMC Chair and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows at Cornwall City Hall for the Eastern Ontario Mayors Caucus (EOMC) meeting. (Photo : Submitted)

The City of Cornwall hosted the March meeting of the Eastern Ontario Mayors Caucus (EOMC) recently, bringing regional leaders together to discuss key issues affecting their communities.

“As Vice-Chair, it was my pleasure to host my peers as we discussed issues of common concern,” said Mayor Justin Towndale. “These included the Eastern Ontario Regional Network (EORN), high-speed rail and rail service in general, tariffs, tourism and cross-border tourism, EOMC engagement and administration, and collaboration with other organizations.”

The meeting also featured a discussion with New York State Assemblyman Scott Gray on tariffs, cross-border cooperation, and tourism. “I want to once again thank Assemblyman Gray for taking time to engage with us so that we can work together on these issues as friends, especially during these challenging times,” Towndale added.

In-person attendees included EOMC Chair and Gananoque Mayor John Beddows, as well as Smiths Falls Mayor Shawn Pankow. Both mayors signed Cornwall’s Golden Book, marking their visit.

Share this article

Suggested articles

“We can be the envy of Ontario”
Local News

“We can be the envy of Ontario”

South Glengarry Deputy Mayor Martin Lang was sworn in as Stormont-Dundas-Glengarry Warden in front of family, friends, previous Wardens…

Artisan wine producers pressing for fairness
Local News

Artisan wine producers pressing for fairness

Small agri-business wine makers, such as Stonehouse Vineyard in North Glengarry, run by Craig and Joanne MacMillan, continue to petition…

11,000 free trees for area residents
Local News

11,000 free trees for area residents

A total of 11,000 free native trees and shrubs will be given to residents this year by South Nation Conservation (SNC) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA). “Planting…