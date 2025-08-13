City Mourns Loss of Beloved Citizen of the Year, Lee Theodore

JASON SETNYK

Cornwall is grieving the loss of one of its most beloved community champions. Lee Theodore, a passionate advocate, father, entrepreneur, and storyteller, passed away on August 12, 2025, after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 39.

Born in November 1985 to Haitian parents, Lee was a first-generation Canadian who dedicated his life to building community, celebrating diversity, and empowering others. His death sparked an outpouring of love on social media, with hundreds of tributes and thousands of comments from those whose lives he touched.

Lee’s contributions to Cornwall were as wide-ranging as they were heartfelt. He was named the 2021 Citizen of the Year by the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce for his tireless work in the community and his ability to lift others up. “I only end up at places and events because others asked me to be there,” he said during his Citizen of the Year speech in 2022. “I am a reflection of you, a reflection of our community.”

He championed inclusivity and local pride through his involvement with the Boys and Girls Club of Cornwall & SDG, the Kinsmen Club, the Cornwall Art Walk, and countless events, including Operation Red Nose and the Ghost Walk for Charity. Lee also lent his voice to meaningful conversations at events like the Afro Diversity Festival, the Men’s Health Summit, and school assemblies during Black History Month.

Senator Bernadette Clement reflected on her longtime friendship with Lee, recalling how they met at a civic meeting where she immediately recognized his eloquence, leadership, and the importance of his voice in public spaces. “Because he was smart and eloquent, because we were both Black and because I had just spotted a community leader. I wanted him to speak publicly as much as possible,” she said. In later years, the two collaborated on public panels, political campaigns, and media projects-discussing race, representation, and community. “In our tributes to and memories of Lee, he will stay with all of us who love him, he will forever be a part of our community.”

Mayor Justin Towndale, who considered Lee a personal friend, reflected on the legacy Lee left behind. “Lee impacted our community, and our people, in so many ways,” he said. “He was one of the biggest promoters of our city and loved Cornwall. He brought out the best in people with his never-ending positivity and smile.”

MPP Nolan Quinn, who knew Lee since their days at St. Joseph’s Catholic Secondary School, remembered him as a visionary. “From working with youth, to environmental causes, to cultural celebrations, he always had a vision for a brighter future for us all,” said Quinn. “Lee had a way of bringing a smile to any situation and the people he interacted with.”

Cornwall City Councillor Sarah Good described Lee as magnetic: “The light you carried shined like starlight, and you drew people in like a magnet. I have seen the way you lift the weight of the world so those around you feel less heavy.”

Entrepreneur Shannon Ferguson shared how Lee shaped her own journey. “You made it cool to support people and lift them up,” she said. “Thank you for showing us all how important being your authentic self truly is.”

Mandy Prevost, an artist and community builder, said Lee’s influence will be felt for generations. “Some of what you’ve sown, you’ve already seen bloom,” she wrote. “But I know there are countless other seeds… that haven’t yet come to fruition.”

South Stormont Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac also reflected on Lee’s lasting impact, “Lee made us see the power in ourselves-and the even greater power we all have when we work together.”

A few weeks before his passing, he signed the City of Cornwall’s Book of Acknowledgements-a civic honour reserved for individuals who’ve made notable contributions to the city. Lee selected July 25, his daughter Norah’s birthday, as the date to commemorate the occasion. In the book, he wrote, “Be someone to anyone. That creates community. Believe in community. Community will believe in you. Believe in yourself. Choose Cornwall.”

One of his final social media posts, a poetic meditation on identity and community, captured his philosophy. “As a wave is to water and a gust is to wind, Lee is to Cornwall,” he wrote. He urged others to celebrate their neighbours’ successes as if they were their own: “Your neighbor winning may be the closest you get to victory but more importantly, may it remind you that a miracle happening for them, is a possibility of life just waiting to happen for you.”

Lee’s ability to inspire others began early and continued throughout his life. Longtime teacher Neil Carriere said, “There is an old expression that sometimes the student becomes the teacher, and I know it applies here (with Lee). When I heard he had won Citizen of the Year, I thought, ‘Of course he did-there’s no one more deserving.'”

TV producer Gabriel Rivière-Reid remembered the generosity Lee showed others, even in moments of his own well-earned recognition. “Despite your own accolades, I’ll always remember when my time came for some surprised recognition, you were one of the loudest voices cheering.”

Radio personality Victoria Arsenault added, “You’ve always been a fighter. A fighter for those who couldn’t fight for themselves. A fighter against injustice. A fighter for our community. A fighter for a better world and a better city.”

Retired champion boxer Tony Luis reflected on Lee’s courage. “A man who was strong enough to be open about his wounds and constantly looked for ways to do good and make others around him do good. Intelligent, outspoken, kind, and ambitious, and many other traits we all can aspire to be.”

Artist Jade Thompson, who performed a slam poem about Lee last month, said in that poem, “Lee, you are kind, endlessly. That is the best quality of all: our love and our humanity.”

The Festival International Afro & Diversités de Cornwall SDG issued a statement that read in part, “Lee reminded us that community is not just the place where we live, but also what we are to one another. His compassion knew no limits, his strength was unshakable.”

Cornwall is a community forever changed by Lee’s presence. The space he made for others-and the courage he gave them to shine-will continue to ripple outward.

Lee once wrote, “If you stand out, then be outstanding.” And that he was.