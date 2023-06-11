City of Cornwall – Residential Fire Update

On June 2nd, 2023, Cornwall Fire Services (CFS) responded to a structure fire in the 300 block of Guy St. CFS responded to the incident quickly and was able to contain the fire and prevent significant damage to neighbouring properties.

Cornwall Fire Services, under the Fire Protection and Prevention Act’s authority, investigated the fire’s cause. It has been determined the cause of the fire was improper disposal of smoking material, with the fire originating on the front porch.

The cause is ruled accidental, and no charges are expected to the laid. The resident of the building was able to escape the fire prior to the arrival of firefighters; however, a family dog has been confirmed to have died in the fire.

“This situation could have been much worse; I want to thank all our CFS personnel for their dedication and efforts during this call.” Fire Chief Matthew Stephenson said, “The loss of a pet in a fire is not just the loss of an animal, but the loss of a loyal companion but thankfully, no other injuries were reported.”

We remind the public to always prioritize fire safety and take necessary precautions to prevent fires from happening. This includes regular maintenance of electrical and heating systems, proper disposal of smoking materials, never leaving cooking unattended and always have working smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

Cornwall Fire Services will be in the area on Saturday, June 10th, as part of the After the Fire Program. Firefighters will go door to door to raise awareness about fire safety and the importance of escape planning.