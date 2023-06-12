City of Cornwall to offer Pollinator Workshop

June 12, 2023 — Changed at 11 h 24 min on June 9, 2023
Provided by the City of Cornwall
City of Cornwall to offer Pollinator Workshop
The bee pollinates the lavender flowers. (Photo : Stock photo)

The City of Cornwall, in partnership with TD Friends of the Environment Foundation, will be offering a free pollinator garden workshop to residents on June 22, 2023.

The event will take place at Belfort Park (behind Food Basics on Second Street) from 9:00 am – 11:00 am. A maximum of 25 participants will be able to register. A second workshop on June 22 from 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm will take place if there is enough interest.

Participants will learn which plants and flowers work best for their soil type and how beneficial they are to pollinators.

“Planting a garden isn’t only beautiful to the eye, but it promotes vast biodiversity for plant, mammal, bird, and insect species,” said City of Cornwall Sustainability Project Coordinator Angela Parker. “The workshop, hosted by a local pollinator garden expert, will demonstrate how to properly grow, and maintain a pollinator garden.”

Residents who want to learn more about the region’s native plant species and how to incorporate them on their property are invited to sign up at www.Cornwall.ca/PollinatorWorkshop.

For more information contact sustainability@cornwall.ca or 613-932-0204, ext. 2379.

