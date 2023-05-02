City of Cornwall to open registration for 550 Ninth Street on May 3

The much-anticipated registration process for the affordable and attainable market rent units for 550 Ninth Street will officially launch on May 3rd. Rental Rates and application details will be available on the City’s website.

This Community Housing Complex will feature 77 one-bedroom residential units, as well as a commercial space that will be occupied by the Housing Services Department for the City of Cornwall and SDG Counties.

The complex is a mixed rental community with units available at Attainable Market, Affordable, and Rent Geared to Income levels. Rent Geared to Income units will be filled from the Centralized Wait List and current community housing tenants who are currently over housed. The building also features 15 Barrier Free units to support aging in place and community accessibility.

“This development is an important step forward in the City and United Counties work to alleviate the effects of the housing crisis in our community,” said Lisa Smith, Manager of Housing Services for the City of Cornwall. “We can’t wait to welcome our newest residents to their new home.”

To register, residents are asked, starting May 3rd, to visit http://www.Cornwall.ca/NinthStreet to complete an online application. Contact the Housing Services Division at 613-938-7717 if you have questions about the online application.

All applications received within the timeframe with be reviewed to determine eligibility.

Once eligibility has been determined, all eligible applications will be entered into a lottery. All eligible applications will be placed on the list in order of lottery selection. Selected applicants will be notified by Housing Staff before May 31st, 2023.

If you have not been contacted before May 31st, 2023, then you have not been a selected applicant.

Due to the overwhelming number of applications we anticipate receiving, we ask that you please not contact our offices to ask where you may be on the selection list.

“We are extremely excited to be moving to this next phase of our new development,” said Mellissa Morgan, General Manager of Human Services and Long-Term Care for the City of Cornwall. “We are anxious to see the end of the construction of this building in sight and can’t wait to have tenants move in and start enjoying this new housing complex.”

The 550 Ninth Street site was identified as a priority location in a recent Housing Revitalization Plan, which recommends broadening the definition of affordable housing with the objective of creating healthy, sustainable communities.