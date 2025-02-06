City Renames Housing Program to Avoid Confusion with United Way Program It Previously Funded

The City of Cornwall has renamed its newly launched housing assistance initiative, originally called the ‘Temporary Last Resort Program,’ after United Way Centraide SDG raised concerns that the name could cause confusion with its existing ‘Last Resort Program,’ which the City previously funded. The city’s program, now called the THRIVE Program—Temporary Relief for Individuals in Housing Emergencies, aims to provide financial aid to residents facing urgent housing challenges.

Juliette Labossière, Executive Director of United Way Centraide SDG, stated that while her organization appreciates efforts to assist individuals in financial distress, they were neither consulted about the city’s program nor informed about the decision to use the same name as their Last Resort Program, which has been in operation since 2021.

“While we are concerned about the confusion caused by the City of Cornwall using the same name as our Last Resort Program, which offers similar financial support without any consultation with our team, we do not believe they have plagiarized the program,” Labossière said. “However, they have modified the intake process and application requirements to align more closely with their other housing support funds. It is unfortunate that the funds could not have been used to supplement our program, which Agape and House of Lazarus is currently administering.”

The City of Cornwall previously funded United Way Centraide SDG’s Last Resort Program with $200,000 for the 2024-25 year. However, city council voted against continued funding for 2025-26. Instead, the city moved forward with creating its own temporary program without informing or consulting the United Way. Although the city does not have a legal obligation to do so, it does seem unusual, given the city’s prior financial support for the program.

Labossière expressed disappointment that there was no collaboration on a program serving the same vulnerable population.

“We have contacted the city directly to understand why they launched a similar fund without consulting United Way Centraide SDG, as we believe their program was largely inspired by ours,” she explained. “Although city council voted not to financially support our program in 2025-26, they clearly recognize the need for a program like this, as they have launched their own temporary version. We had hoped that rather than duplicating efforts, the city would have chosen to work with us to build upon what we had already established.”

During budget deliberations, a question was raised about whether the city could administer a similar program without the United Way. However, no one from the city reached out to Labossière in advance. After Seaway News inquired about the situation, the city announced the program’s renaming to THRIVE.

In response to questions about THRIVE, Lisa Smith, Interim General Manager of Human Services and Long-Term Care, clarified that the city’s initiative was created to “fill a critical gap in immediate housing assistance.”

“To qualify for the THRIVE Program, applicants must meet specific income thresholds based on household size and provide supporting documentation, including identification, income verification, and proof of housing-related expenses,” Smith explained. “This ensures that support is targeted to those who need it most.”

She emphasized that while THRIVE is separate from the United Way’s Last Resort Program, it aims to provide urgent financial relief for housing-related expenses.

“The program provides financial assistance for various housing-related expenses, including rental arrears, first and last month’s rent, utility arrears or deposits, property tax or water and sewage arrears, and moving costs,” Smith said. “Additionally, funding may be available for pest inspections and other exceptional circumstances that support housing stability.”

However, unlike the Last Resort Program, which offers both grants and flexible loan options to help individuals rebuild their credit, THRIVE does not have a loan component.

“We established our program to have flexible qualification levels because anyone can experience financial challenges that jeopardize their housing stability,” Labossière noted. “It also allows people who are employed or have stable incomes the option to receive a flexible loan to build credit and pay back in a way that works for them. The city’s program does not offer that.”

While no official budget figures for THRIVE have been released, Mayor Justin Towndale indicated that the program would operate within the city’s existing budget. Smith added that the city remains committed to evaluating the program’s impact.

“We’ve set aside this funding thoughtfully, with a focus on efficiency and effectiveness,” Smith stated. “As the program unfolds, we’ll continue to assess its impact and make adjustments as necessary. Our goal is to maximize positive outcomes for the community, and we’ll keep residents informed about the program’s progress and results.”

The THRIVE Program is scheduled to run until March 31, 2025, with no confirmation of an extension beyond that date. Smith noted that while there is no official decision on continuing the program, residents should monitor city updates for any future announcements related to housing assistance.

Labossière emphasized that despite the funding cut, the United Way Centraide SDG Last Resort Program remains operational and is actively seeking alternative funding sources.

“We are grateful that the City of Cornwall and SDG Counties provided financial support for our program in 2024-25 and saw its impact locally,” she said. “We hope that, in the future, they will collaborate more with our community organizations to ensure we are working together effectively and efficiently to assist our most vulnerable residents.”

Residents seeking housing assistance can check out both the city’s THRIVE Program and the United Way Centraide SDG Last Resort Program to determine which option best meets their needs.