City Reviews Procurement Rules Amid U.S. Tariffs

Cornwall City Council has taken a step toward protecting the local economy in response to threats of 25% tarrifs and the newly imposed U.S. tariffs on aluminum and steel. At Monday’s meeting, Mayor Justin Towndaleintroduced a motion directing city administration to review procurement regulations and draft a letter urging the provincial and federal governments to remove barriers preventing municipalities from prioritizing Canadian suppliers.

“The situation is evolving daily, and we need to explore what tools are available to us,” said Towndale. “There are businesses in Cornwall that could face severe economic consequences from these tariffs. A 25% tariff could make them uncompetitive, leading to production slowdowns, job losses, or even closures.”

Acting Mayor for the month, Councillor Claude McIntosh, chaired the discussion. He acknowledged the complexity of trade policies but emphasized the importance of action. “This is a real game of chicken,” McIntosh said. “It’s going to hurt the Canadian economy. We need to look at what we can do to mitigate the damage.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo supported the motion, stressing the need to protect local industries. “At least we can show our businesses that we are trying to support them,” he said. “This is only the first step, and we’re going to need more of these measures.”

Councillor Todd Bennett raised concerns about potential unintended consequences. “If we limit competition by favoring Canadian companies, will that drive up our own costs?” he asked. “And with retaliatory tariffs likely, U.S. companies could already be at a disadvantage.”

Councillor Elaine MacDonald noted that market forces might naturally push the city toward Canadian suppliers. “When tariffs are levied, the price difference alone might make it unfeasible to purchase Americangoods,” she said. “Still, unity is crucial right now.”

Councillor Denis Sabourin pointed out that once a policy like this is implemented, it could set a long-term precedent. “If we go down this road, I don’t see us going back,” he said. “This could become a lasting shift in how we approach procurement.”

The motion passed, with council agreeing to review existing procurement regulations and assess possible actions. “We can’t just roll over and accept economic pressures designed to weaken us,” Towndale said. “If we can take steps to strengthen the Canadian economy, we need to look at them.”

Council will review the findings before deciding on the next steps.