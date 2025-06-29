City Staff Train in Drone Operations

June 29, 2025 at 8 h 30 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
City Staff Train in Drone Operations
Matt Windle and Robert Rathbun with a drone used for training. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

City staff are receiving hands-on drone training through the St. Lawrence River Institute’s RPAS Small Advanced Education Course, gaining the skills and certification needed for Transport Canada-compliant drone operations. Staff from Infrastructure, Fire, Police, and possibly Building are participating in the program, which includes online modules, in-person flight training, and preparation for the required licensing exams and flight reviews.

The initiative is part of a broader move to integrate drone technology into municipal operations. “I’m doing my advanced flight review with Matt here at the River Institute so that I can do advanced operations within the City of Cornwall,” said Robert Rathbun, Infrastructure Technologist with the city. “We’re going to be using this drone for aerial surveys for reconstruction projects, like roads and other linear infrastructure. It gives us the ability to conduct more detailed surveys closer to the ground than traditional aerial photography.”

The River Institute’s program is recognized by Transport Canada and supports both basic and advanced licensing. “We’re happy to provide training and flight reviews,” said Matt Windle, Program Lead of Research and Technical Services at the River Institute. “We also use drones in our own environmental research projects.”

Share this article

Suggested articles

<b>South Glengarry’s large item pickup overloaded</b>
Local News

South Glengarry’s large item pickup overloaded

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

LOCAL JOURNALISM INITIATIVE REPORTER
Cornwall/SDG Celebrating 125 Years of BGC
Local News

Cornwall/SDG Celebrating 125 Years of BGC

JASON SETNYK
“Lessons worth their weight in gold”
Local News

“Lessons worth their weight in gold”

Dozens of local municipal officials combined with emergency services and members of the Canadian Armed Forces Friday for a training…