City Staff Visit Eco Gardens Site

August 9, 2025 at 12 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
City Staff Visit Eco Gardens Site
Tents near water's edge at Cornwall's Rotary Eco Gardens. (Photo : : Jason Setnyk)

JASON SETNYK

Several City of Cornwall vehicles were seen at the Rotary Eco Gardens the morning of July 29 as part of a coordinated municipal effort to maintain the site and address compliance issues.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Leighton Woods, multiple city departments-including by-law enforcement, housing, and municipal works-worked together to ensure the area remains clean and safe for the public. “This coordinated effort brought together many city departments… to address the challenges in a comprehensive and sensitive manner,” said Woods in a written statement.

Woods emphasized that no individuals or shelters were removed, and all actions were conducted with respect for personal belongings and structures. “Everyone followed the established procedures and by-laws… The effort was handled collaboratively, with a focus on supporting the well-being of the community.”

The site, located along the city’s waterfront trail system, has drawn increasing attention due to a growing number of tents and temporary structures. While the July 29 visit by staff was not directly related to enforcement of the updated Encampment By-law, it comes amid increased scrutiny of public land use and safety.

On July 14, Cornwall City Council approved revisions to the Encampment By-law, including new limits on shelter numbers, site size, and setbacks from water bodies and infrastructure-changes partly inspired by concerns over Eco Gardens.

Council unanimously passed the updated by-law, which now aligns with recent provincial legislation and court rulings.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Residents Urged to Take Precautions During Heat Event

Seaway News