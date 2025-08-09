City Staff Visit Eco Gardens Site

JASON SETNYK

Several City of Cornwall vehicles were seen at the Rotary Eco Gardens the morning of July 29 as part of a coordinated municipal effort to maintain the site and address compliance issues.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Leighton Woods, multiple city departments-including by-law enforcement, housing, and municipal works-worked together to ensure the area remains clean and safe for the public. “This coordinated effort brought together many city departments… to address the challenges in a comprehensive and sensitive manner,” said Woods in a written statement.

Woods emphasized that no individuals or shelters were removed, and all actions were conducted with respect for personal belongings and structures. “Everyone followed the established procedures and by-laws… The effort was handled collaboratively, with a focus on supporting the well-being of the community.”

The site, located along the city’s waterfront trail system, has drawn increasing attention due to a growing number of tents and temporary structures. While the July 29 visit by staff was not directly related to enforcement of the updated Encampment By-law, it comes amid increased scrutiny of public land use and safety.

On July 14, Cornwall City Council approved revisions to the Encampment By-law, including new limits on shelter numbers, site size, and setbacks from water bodies and infrastructure-changes partly inspired by concerns over Eco Gardens.

Council unanimously passed the updated by-law, which now aligns with recent provincial legislation and court rulings.