City to Review Encampment Policy After Petition

At a meeting on January 27, 2025, Cornwall City Council discussed a petition signed by 238 individuals opposing the location of homeless encampments in Lamoureux Park. Citing concerns about safety and the park’s accessibility, the petition urged the city to amend its bylaw and relocate the encampments to another area such as near the Cornwall Waste Water Treatment Plant. The suggested location, on the city’s far east side, is nearly a 5 km walk from downtown Cornwall, where essential services like food banks are situated.

The petition sparked varied reactions from council members. Councillor Dean Hollingsworth raised concerns about the geographic relevance of the signatories, with 93 being from out of town, and noting, “I see somebody from Toronto, somebody from Brampton, and even someone from Labrador City. While their input is appreciated, I believe we should focus on the voices of Cornwall residents.”

Councillor Sarah Good emphasized the complexity of the issue, saying, “We recognize people need a place to stay, but finding a more suitable location involves legal and logistical challenges. A report will help clarify our options.”

Good also highlighted the Temporary Last Resort Program, which offers support for shelter, utilities, and relocation costs. She remarked, “The funding for the last resort fund was not included in this year’s budget. However, I did see that the city has been able to put together its own last resort fund.” During the discussion, Good also confirmed that staff are available to assist residents in completing applications to ensure they can access the support they need.

Councillor Todd Bennett supported the review process, adding, “Homelessness has become a crisis. This report will ensure the public understands the legal limitations and the steps we’re taking.”

Councillor Denis Sabourin called for a reassessment of the bylaw, stating, “We need a review to address recent changes in legislation and ensure our regulations are effective.”

Councillor Fred Ngoundjo proposed expanding collaboration. “We should involve stakeholders—businesses, residents, and all levels of government—to find innovative solutions for this crisis,” he stated.

In response to safety concerns raised by residents, Councillor Syd Gardiner recounted a complaint about individuals washing in the river, asking if legal action could address such issues. City staff confirmed that protocols are in place to respond to reported incidents, and any legal ambiguities will be addressed in the upcoming report.

Council unanimously referred the petition to administration for a report, expected within three months. This review will consider legal precedents, community input, and potential updates to the bylaw governing encampments.

In October 2024, Ontario’s Big City Mayors (OBCM) called upon the provincial and federal governments to take action on homelessness, mental health, safety, and addictions. They emphasized the need for tools to transition individuals in encampments to appropriate supports.

In December 2024, Premier Doug Ford’s administration proposed the Safer Municipalities Act, 2024, which seeks to enhance enforcement measures related to encampments and public drug use. The legislation includes amendments to the Trespass to Property Act, granting police and provincial offences officers increased authority to dismantle encampments and issue fines of up to $10,000 or six months in jail for repeat offenders.

In addition, the Ontario government announced a $75.5 million investment to support the transition of individuals from encampments to more stable housing solutions.