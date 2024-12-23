Civic Complex $2.25M Upgrade is $750K Over Budget

At the December 10, 2024, City Council meeting, councillors approved the award of Tender No. 24-T56 for the replacement of the Cornwall Civic Complex’s refrigerated ice rink flooring to Dale Coleman Construction. The project, valued at a total of $2,249,716.99 including HST, was determined to be the best bid that met the tender specifications.

The project involves significant upgrades to the ice rink, including the removal of the existing refrigerated ice pad and related components, the installation of a new concrete ice pad, dasher board system, and a new snow melt pit with coil. The work will also address the issue of permafrost, which has led to uneven ice surfaces due to the failure of the rink’s underfloor heating system since the 1990s. The new system will improve energy efficiency and allow for year-round use of the Civic Complex.

Despite the original budget allocation of $1.5 million for the project, the tender came in $749,716.99 above the approved budget due to rising construction costs and the addition of the snow melt coil. The city will finance the project through borrowing, covering only the required funds.

The tender process saw several bids, with Dale Coleman Construction’s bid being the lowest among the qualified submissions. Other bids ranged from $2,367,350.00 to $3,214,285.00. The project is expected to enhance the operation of the Civic Complex’s refrigeration system and improve the quality of the ice rink for years to come.