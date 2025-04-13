Civic Complex undergoes major overhaul

The City of Cornwall is set to begin major renovations at the Cornwall Civic Complex starting May 5 as part of a city-wide effort to improve public facilities and enhance the visitor experience.

These renovations will focus on key areas such as the front entrance, Salon A/B/C, arena roof, and the arena floor.

The front entrance will receive a fresh new look to make it more welcoming and accessible. The remaining 50 per cent of the roof on the east side of the arena will be completed, and Salon A, B, and C will be refurbished to make them even more versatile for events. Additionally, the arena floor and rink boards will be upgraded to ensure top-notch quality for all sports and activities.

“These improvements are crucial to ensuring the Civic Complex remains a top-tier facility for our community,” said Mellissa Morgan, Interim General Manager, Planning, Development, and Recreation. “While we recognize that these changes may cause temporary inconveniences, we are confident that the final result will greatly enhance the experience for all who use the facility.”

As a result of these upgrades, the arena will be closed, and walking around the Promenade will not be permitted until October 1. The renovations will also temporarily impact access to entrances and exits, parking areas, and pathways to Lamoureux Park. Designated parking spaces for staff and contractors will be established, with signage placed to guide visitors through the adjusted access points. Access to Lamoureux Park will be slightly altered while work at the front entrance takes place, affecting all entrances and exits of the complex.

City offices within the complex will continue business as usual, except for new temporary parking and entrance arrangements from May 5 to December 1, provided there are no delays.