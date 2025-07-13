Clan MacCrimmon celebrates 200 years at Kenvegan Farms

KIM BURTON-SCHRAM

The MacCrimmon Clan of Dunvegan celebrated the 200th anniversary of Kenvegan Farms, originally settled in 1825 by Scottish immigrants Malcolm and Isabella MacCrimmon. Over 180 guests registered to attend the family reunion held at the farm, where the original house, barn and outbuildings still serve as an operating farm and home for Janet MacCrimmon.

Relatives gathered under a large awning to enjoy lunch and conversation with family they haven’t seen, in some cases, a very long time. Hours of research by family members, in particular Sylvia Lothian, created an incredibly detailed MacCrimmon family tree, from the original settlers, Malcom and Isabella, right through to the youngest children – the future of the MacCrimmon Clan. This family tree was posted on the side of the barn for everyone to find their own name and see where relatives of the MacCrimmon family branched to other clans. The reunion also comprised of a visit to the Glengarry Pioneer Museum with a tour that included some MacCrimmon family artifacts as well as opportunity to visit local church cemeteries, such as Kirk Hill United Church, St. Columba’s Presbyterian Church & Kenyon Presbyterian Church, to see where family members rest.

Guests to the MacCrimmon family reunion were entertained by Cadence MacIntosh who played the fiddle for everyone, and Hadley & Maeve Adams performed three Highland dances for all the relatives. Inside the farmhouse, attendees to the reunion could enjoy a slideshow and album with photos, along with framed pictures hanging on the original log walls of the home. Even inside the barn, visitors could see the log barn interior walls built so many years ago. SDG Counties’ motto is “Where Ontario Began” and standing in that barn made one realize that might just be the exact spot.

Janet MacCrimmon thanked everyone for coming to the reunion from near and far, especially her own daughter Sarah, who travelled from British Columbia to be part of the event. Janet noted with appreciation the many hands that helped to groom and prepare the property for the reunion, and said the luncheon was made using local Glengarry products. Donaldson MacLeod offered a special greeting & grace in Gaelic, and Mayor Jamie MacDonald, from North Glengarry, presented a plaque to the MacCrimmon family acknowledging their prominence in settling Glengarry before Canada was even recognized as a country.

MacCrimmon family members & relatives said Kenvegan Farms remaining in the same family for 200 years is quite significant. Very few farms in Glengarry can claim that distinction. Some farms have been reclaimed, purchased back by relatives of the original owners after years of belonging to others, but at Kenvegan, the MacCrimmons have remained farming the land, growing crops & cattle, and raising generation upon generation of families who call Glengarry home.