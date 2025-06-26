Clean-All honoured with Community Builder Award

Seaway News

The Club Richelieu of Cornwall paid tribute to Clean All for its exceptional philanthropic engagement. For the second consecutive year, the local company organized a charity hockey tournament, with proceeds supporting high school students pursuing careers in the skilled trades.

Led by Nathaniel Cardinal, Project Manager at Clean All and captain of the organizing team, the event brings together several local partners, including Dubé Law, Rosa Formworks and Jans Windows & Doors. Together, they offer tangible support to youth who will help shape the Cornwall of tomorrow.

Beyond this unifying project, Clean All actively supports a wide range of causes-from public health and food security to poverty reduction and care for vulnerable children and youth.

Clean All’s steady commitment to giving reflects deep-rooted generosity. It stands as a powerful example of what it truly means to uplift others. A true embodiment of solidarity and civic engagement, such dedication clearly shows what it takes to help a community grow. This is the true meaning of giving back.

In recognition of this exemplary contribution, Club Richelieu presented Clean All with the Community Builder Award, celebrating individuals and organizations that help build a better world through meaningful initiatives. “Company owners Mr. Alain Vachon and Mr. Jean Cardinal are widely seen as pillars of the community-inspiring men of heart and action who truly make a difference,” said Dr. Michel Dubuc, President of Club Richelieu.