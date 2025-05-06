Clear garbage bag plan trashed

South Glengarry should scrap a plan to force people to use clear garbage bags.

That was the message the township got at an open house held in Martintown to present the idea that is meant to extend the life of the municipality’s landfill sites.

Residents expressed concerns about privacy. They are unhappy that garbage collection employees will be going through their garbage, leaving bags on the roadside that aren’t accepted and encouraging some people to just start throwing their garbage in roadside ditches.

Farmers also expressed unhappiness at the timing of the meetings. With spring’s work now in full motion, farmers don’t appreciate having to take time away from their many tasks to attend information meetings and want any changes to be delayed. Businesses already dealing with recycling changes that occurred at the start of the year are feeling overwhelmed, frustrated and challenged to be able to dispose of garbage.

The municipality is proposing the switch since the Beaver Brook and North Lancaster landfills are rapidly approaching capacity. Considering applications for expanding an existing landfill cost millions and can take close to a decade, extending the lifecycle of the current landfills is of utmost importance.

Sarah McDonald, General Manager of Infrastructure, explained the North Lancaster site is set to close in 2037 at a cost of $855,000, while the Beaver Brook landfill is to close in 2039 with a closing cost of $958,000. Additionally, both sites will have a yearly maintenance cost estimated at $45,000 and $40,000 for monitoring after their closure.

In 2021, the two-bag limit was initiated. Diapers are exempt from this limit and should be put in clear bags. In addition, an exemption for medical waste is available.

The recycling program was costing South Glengarry taxpayers up to $480,000 yearly. With the change to the program in 2025, at this point in the year, the Township has been able to redirect funds towards reducing the tax levy by $100,000. A sum of $100,000 was put towards roads, $150,000 went towards the landfill reserve, $50,000 has been put towards the solid waste master plan. The Township received a final recycling grant of $25,000.

Clear bags allow garbage pickup employees opportunity to do a quick double check, ensuring what’s in the bag is household waste and doesn’t include recyclable or hazardous items. Studies on the use of clear garbage bags in other municipalities have shown an increase in 10 per cent diversion away from adding to the landfills.

CAO Jamie Fawthrop said that public input will be condensed and made available for anyone to read. Residents will have further opportunity to voice their opposition when the motion is presented to council later in May.