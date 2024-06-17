Club Richelieu annual benefit-dinner – One shell of a success!

I’m going to need a bigger bib! – said philanthropist Alain Vachon as he feasted his eyes on the mouth-watering lobster awaiting a record number of patrons at the annual Club Richelieu Surf-and-Turf Benefit Dinner. By all accounts, the delightful gastronomic experience held at the banquet hall of the Best Western last Friday turned out to be a cheerful good time for all the supporters and sponsors who attended. The ultimate indulgence of mouth-watering seafood and juicy prime rib was a charity event for the children of the community. Members of the club extend their heartfelt gratitude to all their guests and benefactors whose presence and extraordinary generosity went well beyond all expectations.

A francophone community leader, the Club Richelieu invests in the health, wellbeing and future of the Cornwall youth by shouldering the efforts of area partners like the pediatric services of the Cornwall Community Hospital, the Children’s Treatment Centre and the Kid’s kitchen of the Agape Centre.