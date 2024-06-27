Club Richelieu Congratulates Lucky Lady

June 27, 2024 — Changed at 10 h 09 min on June 20, 2024
Reading time: 30 s
Club Richelieu
Comment count:
Club Richelieu Congratulates Lucky Lady
A beaming Jennifer Black can hardly conceal her joy as Alain Filion, club member and owner of Filion Jewellery, presents her with the gorgeous solitary diamond pendant she won in the Club Richelieu’s latest ticket raffle. (Photo : Club Richelieu photo)

Mrs. Jennifer Black might agree with Mae West who once said that the diamond you receive shines so much brighter than the diamond you buy for yourself. Mrs. Black was the delighted winner of the sparkling solitary diamond valued at $2,000 that was recently raffled off by the Club Richelieu of Cornwall. The elegant necklace was graciously donated by Mr. Alain Filion, club member and owner of Filion Jewellers.

Funds raised from the raffle ticket sales will help support community initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact in the lives and future of local children, notably youth facing hardships such as food insecurity, poverty, negligence, abuse or violence.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Local News

Area beaches unsafe

High bacteria counts at six area beaches have prompted the Eastern Ontario Health Unit to declare the swimming areas unsafe. Island Park in Alexandria, Glengarry Park near…