Club Richelieu Congratulates Lucky Lady

Mrs. Jennifer Black might agree with Mae West who once said that the diamond you receive shines so much brighter than the diamond you buy for yourself. Mrs. Black was the delighted winner of the sparkling solitary diamond valued at $2,000 that was recently raffled off by the Club Richelieu of Cornwall. The elegant necklace was graciously donated by Mr. Alain Filion, club member and owner of Filion Jewellers.

Funds raised from the raffle ticket sales will help support community initiatives aimed at creating a positive impact in the lives and future of local children, notably youth facing hardships such as food insecurity, poverty, negligence, abuse or violence.