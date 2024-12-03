Club Richelieu Joins Forces with Koala Place to Protect Children

At their November meeting, members of Club Richelieu Cornwall were joined by staff members from Koala Place, a local advocacy centre dedicated to helping children and youth impacted by abuse. The meeting included a presentation on the centre’s mission and services, followed by a cheque donation to support its vital work.

Koala Place’s vision is to foster a community that responds collectively to child abuse, empowering affected individuals to lead healthy and productive lives. By providing a safe, non-intimidating environment, Koala Place offers forensic interviews for children and youth who are victims or witnesses of abuse, ensuring their stories are heard and they receive the necessary support.

The Club Richelieu is committed to improving the lives of children, particularly those facing challenges like food insecurity, neglect and violence. Through their partnership with Koala Place, community sponsors help ensure that these vulnerable young people have access to the resources and care they need to heal and thrive.

Your generous donation to Koala Place will help provide vital aid and create a safe space for children and youth in our community—visit koalaplace.ca and make a difference today.