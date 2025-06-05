Club Richelieu Supports Children’s Treatment Centre

submitted story

CORNWALL, May 13, 2025 – On Monday evening, the Club Richelieu of Cornwall presented a donation to the Children’s Treatment Centre, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the well-being of local youth.

A beacon of hope and support, the Centre offers vital counselling services to children and adolescents who have suffered physical or sexual abuse. Its specialized programs support youth aged 5 to 18, helping them recover from trauma and rebuild their lives. With a dedicated team of skilled clinicians, the Centre provides crucial hope and guidance to families facing difficult challenges.

As part of the evening, Nathalie Lamarche, Clinical Programming Director, delivered a very insightful presentation to Club members, highlighting the Centre’s impactful work and the positive outcomes achieved through its specialized programs.

The Club Richelieu’s donation will directly support these essential services, ensuring that vulnerable children continue to receive the care they need.

The Club Richelieu acknowledges the leadership of Mr. Sean Adams, an outstanding philanthropist whose personal commitment and exemplary generosity have been the driving force behind the ongoing support of the Children’s Treatment Centre. Thanks to his involvement, the delivery of essential services has been transforming the lives of countless young people for many years.