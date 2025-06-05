Club Richelieu Supports Children’s Treatment Centre

June 4, 2025 at 20 h 00 min
Reading time: 1 min
Comment count:
Club Richelieu Supports Children’s Treatment Centre
Nathalie Lamarche, Clinical Programming Director of the Children's Treatment Centre, receives a donation from le Club Richelieu. From left to right: Pierre Landry and Gaëtan Lalonde (club members), and Nathalie Lamarche (CTC). (Photo : submitted photo)

submitted story

CORNWALL, May 13, 2025 – On Monday evening, the Club Richelieu of Cornwall presented a donation to the Children’s Treatment Centre, reaffirming its commitment to supporting the well-being of local youth.

A beacon of hope and support, the Centre offers vital counselling services to children and adolescents who have suffered physical or sexual abuse. Its specialized programs support youth aged 5 to 18, helping them recover from trauma and rebuild their lives. With a dedicated team of skilled clinicians, the Centre provides crucial hope and guidance to families facing difficult challenges.

As part of the evening, Nathalie Lamarche, Clinical Programming Director, delivered a very insightful presentation to Club members, highlighting the Centre’s impactful work and the positive outcomes achieved through its specialized programs.

The Club Richelieu’s donation will directly support these essential services, ensuring that vulnerable children continue to receive the care they need.

The Club Richelieu acknowledges the leadership of Mr. Sean Adams, an outstanding philanthropist whose personal commitment and exemplary generosity have been the driving force behind the ongoing support of the Children’s Treatment Centre. Thanks to his involvement, the delivery of essential services has been transforming the lives of countless young people for many years.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements
Local News

Cornwall Living magazine celebrates local achievements

Cornwall, Ontario - On May 9, the launch of the 2024 edition of Cornwall Living magazine took place at Schnitzels European Flavours.…

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

BBQ Competition Returns June 7
Local News

BBQ Competition Returns June 7

JASON SETNYK