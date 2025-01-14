CMFA Faces Third Break-In Since May 2024

Cornwall Minor Football Association (CMFA) is reeling after a break-in at Joe St. Denis Field on January 1, 2025. Thieves targeted the Wildcats’ north portable, prying open the door and stealing electronics and equipment valued at over $5,000. This incident marks the third break-in affecting the organization since May 2024.

“On January 1st, 2025, one of our portables, used as our Clubhouse where we store all our equipment, was broken into,” said Kirby Camplin, CMFA President. “The door was pried open, they smashed the lock, and then proceeded to steal a bunch of electronics and other items that we use.”

Among the stolen items were cameras, iPads, helmets, and other essential equipment crucial for the team’s operations and athlete development. Camplin noted the financial and logistical strain this puts on the organization: “It’s disappointing that things like this happen. We’re going to do what we can to make sure it doesn’t happen to us anymore.”

This latest theft follows the October 2024 loss of the Wildcats’ Kawasaki Teryx 750, a vital vehicle for field maintenance. The club is now collaborating with the City of Cornwall to improve security measures, including installing cameras and reinforcing storage facilities.

Despite the setbacks, the community’s support has been a silver lining. “Our social media post has been viewed more than 30,000 times and shared hundreds of times,” said Camplin. “People are upset and want to help, and there’s certainly been quite a bit of outreach to give us a hand.”

Camplin emphasized the importance of protecting the organization’s resources to continue providing programs for local youth. “We want to protect what we have and be able to provide the programs we offer to kids without interruption. Unfortunately, this puts us a little bit behind,” he concluded.

Police reports have been filed for each incident, and the CMFA urges anyone with information to come forward.