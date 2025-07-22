CMHA Champlain East receives $229,700 OTF grant to expand mental health promotion efforts

Seaway News

Thanks to a $229,700 Grow grant from the provincial government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA), Champlain East Branch will be able to expand important mental health promotion and education offerings over the next three years, free to the public.

With this funding from the Ontario government, through to June 1, 2028, CMHA Champlain East will be able to offer:

Five new Mood Walks routes per year, complete with free busing and food for participants

Six free Applied Suicide Intervention Skills Training (ASIST) workshops per year, including at least one in French

Between the new Mood Walks and ASIST trainings, this funding could stand to benefit hundreds of people in CMHA Champlain East’s catchment area over the next three years.

“We applied for this grant because the numbers told a clear story-too many people in our region are feeling isolated or struggling in silence,” said Chantal Tessier, CMHA Champlain East’s program manager of education and volunteers. “We saw an opportunity to make a real difference. With this funding, we can meet people where they are-with free walks, free training and meaningful support that fosters connection and saves lives.”

“This funding helps us bring people together in nature, supporting mental health and community connection in a way that truly makes a difference,” said CMHA Champlain East executive director Joanne Ledoux-Moshonas. “We’re grateful to the Ontario Trillium Foundation for believing in this vision and investing in our community’s well-being.”

Mood Walks is a provincewide initiative that promotes physical activity in nature, or “green exercise,” to improve both physical and mental health. Locations planned for Mood Walks led by CMHA Champlain East will include Fields of Gold Sunflower Farm and the Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary, with more to come.

LivingWorks’ ASIST workshop is the world leading suicide intervention skills training program. Trusted by professionals, approved by the World Health Organization and learnable by anyone, LivingWorks ASIST is the only workshop of its kind. Updated continually to reflect new knowledge, LivingWorks ASIST has been training people to provide suicide first aid interventions for 40 years.

To learn more about where and when the Mood Walks will be held or how to participate in an ASIST training, visit www.cmha-east.on.ca or contact Chantal at TessierC@cmha-east.on.ca.