November 18, 2024 — Changed at 11 h 36 min on November 12, 2024
provided by Knights of Columbus #755
Pictured from left to right are: Harold Lalonde, Lecturer; Norman Fontaine, Financial Secretary; Ron Cambridge, Community Director; Claude Poirier, Past Grand Knight; and Roland Besner, Grand Knight. (Photo : submitted photo)
Grand Knight Roland Besner of Council 755 is quoted as saying that once again our council is taking part in the Coats for Kids program.
Our council here in Cornwall,  aims to provide winter coats to children in need, ensuring they stay warm and can attend school during the colder months.
The local Knights do fund raising and purchase coats which are then distributed through school boards before winter begins.
It’s a wonderful initiative that helps keep kids warm and supports their education.
The program exemplifies Knights of Columbus’ mission of charity and providing for the most vulnerable members of society.
