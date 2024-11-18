Grand Knight Roland Besner of Council 755 is quoted as saying that once again our council is taking part in the Coats for Kids program.

Our council here in Cornwall, aims to provide winter coats to children in need, ensuring they stay warm and can attend school during the colder months.

The local Knights do fund raising and purchase coats which are then distributed through school boards before winter begins.

It’s a wonderful initiative that helps keep kids warm and supports their education.

The program exemplifies Knights of Columbus’ mission of charity and providing for the most vulnerable members of society.