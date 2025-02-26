Cold can’t dampen spirits at Polar Bear Dip

A very wintery day in February marked the 11th annual Polar Bear Dip in North Glengarry to support the Glengarry Sports Hall of Fame.

Despite the weather, which caused the event to be postponed by a day and forced some registrants to drop out because they were travelling a distance, the Polar Bear Dip still went on February 17.

According to organizer Rodney Jenkins, this was the coldest weather experienced since the first plunge was stated.

The temperature of the water in Mill Pond in Alexandria was warmer than the air outside. Who would have thought jumping into icy waters could warm you up?

Some 27 swimmers were on the register’s list, including SDG Counties’ Warden Martin Lang.

This year the swimmers will be receiving a hat to commemorate their dip into the chilly waters. This year, participants raised over $17,000 for the hall of fame located in Maxville.