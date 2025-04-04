Cold Cases Cold Plunge raises over $8,000

April 4, 2025 — Changed at 10 h 15 min on April 1, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Robert Short and Johnathan MacPherson, Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers board members; Elizabeth Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall; Connor MacDonald, top fundraiser; and George Knezevic, Cornwall Police Service and second-highest fundraiser, present an $8,015 cheque raised during the 2025 Cold Plunge fundraiser. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

A sunny day and chilly waters set the stage for the first-ever Cold Cases Cold Plunge recently, as more than 50 participants jumped into the frigid St. Lawrence River to raise over $8,000 for Diversity Cornwall and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers.

Held at the City of Cornwall Boat Launch, the fundraiser drew a crowd of approximately 200 people and featured a Touch-a-Truck display, bouncy castle, Yves Houle Carnival treats, and gift bags for all registered participants.

Organizers extended special thanks to title sponsor Herb’s Towing for supporting the event, as well as FreshCo. Cornwall for providing coffee, tea, and hot chocolate.

“We had really hoped to have at least 40 plungers, and we had over 50 people take the plunge,” said Elizabeth Quenville, President of the Diversity Cornwall Board of Directors. “We had hoped to raise $4,000, and we’ve raised over $8,000, so we’re thrilled with how the event went.”

Funds raised will help Crime Stoppers with its crime prevention efforts and support Diversity Cornwall in maintaining its downtown office and employing part-time staff. “As a volunteer-run organization, we fundraise year-round to create a safe space for events that support the LGBTQ community and its allies,” added Quenville.

Notable plungers included Cornwall Mayor Justin Towndale, South Stormont Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac, and SDG Liberal candidate and Councillor Sarah Good.

“It’s a bit of a shock to the system when you get in, but for a few moments of discomfort, it’s really worth it,” said MacIsaac. “I’m proud to support an organization that creates advocacy and a place of belonging.”

Towndale, who took the icy plunge for the first time, called it “a great idea for a fundraiser — something creative along the waterfront. It was a lot of fun and something to cross off the bucket list.”

Additional thanks were given to Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers and all participating emergency services, including the OPP, Cornwall Police Service, Akwesasne Mohawk Police Service, Cornwall Fire Department, and CSDG Paramedics.

With such strong support and success in its debut year, organizers and attendees alike are optimistic about making the Cold Cases Cold Plunge an annual event.

