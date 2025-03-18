Cold Cases is the coolest charity event

March 18, 2025 — Changed at 13 h 44 min on March 14, 2025
By Jason Setnyk
Elizabeth Quenville, President of Diversity Cornwall, and Constable John MacPherson of the SD&G OPP stand near the Cornwall Boat Launch, where the Cold Cases Cold Plunge fundraiser will take place March 22. (Photo : Jason Setnyk)

Cornwall residents are preparing to take an icy dip for a good cause. The Cold Cases Cold Plunge, a fundraiser supporting Diversity/Diversité Cornwall and Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers, will take place March 22 at the City of Cornwall Boat Launch (near the RCAFA Wing 424).

The event, a first-time collaboration between the two groups, was inspired by an idea from Constable John MacPherson of the Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police.

“It hit me about two years ago — it would be fun to do a polar plunge and call it Cold Cases,” MacPherson explained. “It ties into Crime Stoppers with cold cases, while also getting the community involved and making them ‘cold cases’ by jumping in.”

Participants must raise a minimum of $100 in pledges to take the plunge, or $250 to nominate a local celebrity. Notable participants include Mayor Justin Towndale, South Stormont Councillor Jennifer MacIsaac, Cornwall Councillor Sarah Good, Fire Chief Leighton Woods, and members of the Cornwall Police Service and OPP.

Funds raised will help Crime Stoppers continue its crime prevention initiatives, while Diversity Cornwall will use proceeds to keep its downtown office open and maintain its part-time staff.

“We are working really hard to raise funds to keep our office open,” said Elizabeth Quenville, President of the Diversity Cornwall Board of Directors. “As a volunteer-run organization with just one part-time staff member, this fundraiser is crucial for maintaining our presence in the community.”

In addition to the plunge, the event will feature a Touch-a-Truck display, where families can explore emergency vehicles from Cornwall Police, OPP, EMS, and Cornwall Fire Services. Herb’s Towing will showcase one of its large rotator trucks, while radio stations 102.7 and B99.3 will provide coverage. Food vendors, hot beverages, and a bouncy castle will round out the festivities.

For more details on how to register, donate, or sponsor the event, email president.diversity@gmail.com.

