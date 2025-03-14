College cuts are a community crisis: union

The recent, “devastating cuts to St. Lawrence College (SLC) are not just an education issue — they are an economic crisis that threatens the vitality of our entire region,” declares a union representing about 580 employees at the college campuses in Cornwall, Brockville, and Kingston.

“The announced program suspensions and job losses will leave deep and lasting scars on our communities, affecting local businesses, municipal revenues, and the future of skilled workers in Eastern Ontario,” says Christina Decarie, President of OPSEU Local 417.

“Both Cornwall and Brockville campuses are being reduced to learning centres. Over 200 dedicated employees are losing their jobs, and hundreds of students will have their educational opportunities stripped away. This problem is not unique to SLC. This is the state of post-secondary education in Ontario.”

The statement continues, “With fewer students living, working, and spending in our towns, local businesses, from landlords to restaurants to transit services, will feel the ripple effects. Job losses won’t stop at the college; they will extend into every sector of our economy. Our elected officials have failed us.”

Decarie criticized Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry MPP Nolan Quinn, who was the Minister of Colleges and Universities in the last Cabinet. Quinn, himself an SLC graduate, “has been silent as his own alma mater is gutted. If he won’t stand up for the institution in his own backyard, who will? The answer is: we must,” Decarie stated.

“We know why voter turnout in the last provincial election was low — not because people don’t care, but because they feel powerless. There is also a large portion of the public who think that this is a federal government issue. That is an incomplete, over-simplification of a complex issue. The government is counting on that apathy and misinformation to push through these devastating cuts without resistance. But while it may feel impossible for any one of us to make a difference alone, together, we have the power to force career politicians to do their jobs. Cornwall City Council has already stepped up to fight for its college. It’s time for Brockville and Kingston to do the same,” Decarie declared.

“We are calling on the people of Eastern Ontario to act. Contact your city councils, MPPs, and MPs. Demand that they fight for our communities. Demand that they take a stand against the reckless underfunding. Demand answers from the Minister of Colleges and Universities. This is not just about students. This is about all of us — our families, our jobs, our communities. If we do nothing, we will all feel the impact. The time to act is now.”