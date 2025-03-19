Collision reporting centre on the move

The Cornwall Police Service is relocating its Collision Reporting Centre from its headquarters on Pitt Street to its Crime Reduction and Community Partnerships building at 330 Montreal Rd. as of March 20.

The CRC provides a convenient reporting environment to the public for the investigation of property damage vehicle collisions. Rather than Cornwall Police Service (CPS) officers attending the scene of an accident, citizens exchange information, and then they have seven business days to report property damage only collisions, towed or drivable, at the CRC.

Police continue to attend collisions involving injury or death, alcohol, criminal activity, vehicles transporting dangerous goods or police vehicles.

The purpose of the CRC is to help persons who are involved in a motor vehicle collision and to ensure that the insurance industry is involved from the beginning. Claims are taken care of sooner and both the motorist and the insurance industry benefit from this service.

The CPS recently partnered with the CRC to adopt a ‘Start from Device’ program, which provides those involved in motor vehicle collisions the opportunity to submit their accident report online prior to attending the CRC.

This assists in expediting the process for citizens. Multiple languages (French, Spanish, Arabic, Hindi, etc.) are also available for online reporting at accsupport.com/locations/cornwall