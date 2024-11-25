Colts extend streak with weekend wins

November 25, 2024 at 8 h 38 min
Reading time: 1 min
By Richard Mahoney
The Cornwall Colts had a successful weekend, extending their winning streak to three games with back-to-back victories. The Colts defeated the Ottawa Junior Senators 2-1 on Saturday at the Jim Durrell Sports Complex, followed by a 3-1 win over the Nepean Raiders on Sunday at the Nepean Sportsplex.

Saturday, Kaiden Pyke opened the scoring in the first period, with assists from Wyatt Warner and Mason St. Onge. The Senators tied the game in the third, but Adam Walker’s late goal, assisted by Charles Lamoureux, sealed the victory for the Colts. Goalie Cohen Lesperance-Spack made 30 saves, earning first-star honours.

Sunday’s game saw the Colts take an early lead with a goal by Colby Lauzon. Nepean tied it in the second, but Adam Walker and Austin Kluksdahl responded in the third, with Kluksdahl’s empty-netter securing the win. Gavin Melcher was outstanding in net, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

These victories, along with Thursday’s triumph over the first-place Rockland Nationals, have brought the Colts within four points of the top spot. The team, still in second place, has now won four of their last five games.

The Colts return to action on Thursday, November 28, at home against the Carleton Place Canadians at Ed Lumley Arena, with puck drop set for 7:30 p.m.

