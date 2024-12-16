Comic Artists Geof Isherwood and Ronn Sutton Visit Fantasy Realm

Cornwall’s Fantasy Realm welcomed two renowned comic book artists, Geof Isherwood and Ronn Sutton, on Saturday, November 30, for a day ofsignings and fan interactions. The event drew comic enthusiasts eager to meet the creators behind iconic characters and stories.

Store owner Randy Sauve expressed excitement over the turnout. “We have Geof Isherwood and Ronn Sutton visiting the store, doing sketches and signing comics. Geof is well-known for Savage Sword of Conan, andthis is his first Conan story in 25 years. Ronn has been diligently working on Carson of Venus, an online strip, and fans are loving the chance to connect with both creators.”

Geof Isherwood shared insights into his latest work. “The new Savage Sword of Conan features a 48-page lead story where Conan encounters a witch who ensorcells (enchants) him—expect it to be nasty, as it should be for Conan. The fan response has been great so far.”

Isherwood also reflected on his career, including his work on Doctor Strange, and being credited with special thanks in the first movie. “I attended the 2016 movie premiere because scenes from issue #45, which I had drawn decades earlier, were used in the film. It was surreal to meet Benedict Cumberbatch and director Scott Derrickson.”

Ronn Sutton discussed his ongoing projects. “For the past eight years, I’ve been working on weekly online comic strips for Edgar Rice Burroughs, including Carson of Venus and Korak the Killer. I’ve drawn over 200Carson strips and recently finished a 16-page 1920s romance story. While I enjoy digital comics, I prefer the permanence of physical books. The Burroughs archive ensures our work won’t disappear.”

Fans appreciated the rare opportunity to meet two talented artists and celebrate their contributions to the comic book world.