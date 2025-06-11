Community Advisory: “Ierahkwa Government” Not Affiliated with Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe or Mohawk Council of Akwesasne

provided by St. Regis Mohawk Tribe

The Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe (SRMT) and the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne (MCA) are jointly informing the community about an organization referring to itself as the “Ierahkwa government.” This group is presenting itself as a legitimate governing body of the Akwesasne Mohawk people and is reportedly offering services such as citizenship adoption, issuance of passports, voter registration, banking, guidance on immigration, and a range of business licensing including casinos, banking, and cannabis sales.

This organization is not affiliated with, authorized by, endorsed by, or officially connected to the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe or the Mohawk Council of Akwesasne in any capacity. Mentions of the group are being shared solely to help community members recognize and be aware of its activities.

We encourage all community members to remain cautious and to verify any entity claiming to represent Akwesasne governance or to provide government-related services.

Both Councils remain committed to protecting the integrity and governance of Akwesasne and will continue working together to address any misrepresentation that may impact our community.

For questions or to report concerns, please contact: Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe Communications Department at 518-358-2272 Mohawk Council of Akwesasne Communications Department at 613-575-2250