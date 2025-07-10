Community Events for July 9.25

Seaway News

JOIN US TO CELEBRATE PRIDE SUNDAY AT KNOX ST. PAUL’S UNITED CHURCH – JULY 13. A beautiful opportunity to come together and celebrate the 2SLGBTQ+ community. Knox St. Paul’s United Church (800 12th St E, Cornwall) 10 am. Refreshments will follow the service, offering a chance to connect and socialize.

LOVE TO STAY LOCAL Craft Club and Market with the Glengarry Community Creators on July 12th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm. FREE arts and crafts and local vendors! The SunShiners Social Club – 26 Main Street S., Alexandria. 613-330-2877

https://www.facebook.com/share/19NVUT3htP/

SUMMER SOCIAL at Sir John Johnson Manor House on Wed. July 16th at 6:30 pm. Local entertainment and delicious food. 19692 William St., South Glengarry.

JULY CEILIDHS: Join us for our four July Ceilidhs at the Glengarry Celtic Music Hall of Fame in Williamstown on Tuesday evenings at 7 pm. The dates are: July 15th, 22nd and 29th. We promise refreshments and fun!

PARKINSON CANADA SUPER WALK on Sept 6-7 at RCAF Wing 424. This is the annual fundraiser for Parkinson Canada. Info or to register: 1-800-565-3000 or superwalk@parkinson.ca

WADDINGTON SUMMER CONCERT SERIES at the Island View Park in Waddington NY. Every Friday from 6:30-8:30 pm from July 4th until August 22nd come experience a vibrant atmosphere of music and entertainment. Rain or shine. On July 11 we welcome Tas Cru featuring the blues. Info: Waddingtonconcertseries.com and on WCS Facebook page.

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE: Fun Darts on Mon. & Wed at 7 pm and Tues. at 1 pm; Euchre on Wed. noon; Jamming and Wings n Things on Thurs. 5:30 pm. Info and hall rentals: 613-938-0666.

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine. Over 40 vendors each week

12TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW on Sat. July 12th at the Cornwall Township Lions Club, 17413 McPhail Road, St Andrews West (Bonville). Free admission. Breakfast 8-11am, BBQ lunch 12-3pm. Vendors, raffles, grab bags, prices for participants. Registration 8am-noon, judging 12:30-2pm, presentations 3-4pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625. Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on July 25th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060.

ST LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. July 15th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women living in Cornwall and SD&G counties. Make new friends and join in activities! Info: Henriette 613-330-9039

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.