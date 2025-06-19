Community Events for June 18.2025

Seaway News

MAXVILLE FAIR June 20,21 and 22. So much to see and do. Great music-CCR Tribute Band-Mystic Highway, The County Lads,Nolan Stoqua and Andre Cadieux. Professional magician-The Crepmaster, Bingo, Donkey show, Horse Shows, Home Crafts, Education Tent, Beach Volleyball and much more. Visit www.maxvillefair.ca for info

FISH FRY at Christ Church Seaway at 2 Bethune Ave. in Long Sault on Fri. July 4. Two sittings at 5pm and 6 pm. Take out also available. New Zealand Cod & Chips, fries, coleslaw, baked beans, dessert, beverage. Call Joanne to reserve a spot: 613-534-2878.

CORPUS CHRISTI SUNDAY @ PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH in Glen Walter. Sun. June 22 10am, procession of the Blessed Sacrament and mass. 11:30am Social-BBQ, beer garden, crown & anchor, bouncy castle, bake sale and music.

PANCAKE BREAKFAST AND TEDDY BEAR PICNIC. ..St Mary’s Centre Williamstown Sun. June 22 from 9-12:30. Fundraiser to help with keeping up the centre. Everyone is welcome!

JOIN A FUN, HANDS-ON WORKSHOP on July 2 from 1:30-3:30 and discover how bullet journaling can help you stay focused, reduce stress, and boost productivity. Adults 18+ are welcome – bring your creativity. Register at Tri-County Literacy: 613-932-7161 ext. 4.

PARKINSON CANADA SUPER WALK on Sept 6-7 at RCAF Wing 424. This is the annual fundraiser for Parkinson Canada. Info or to register: 1-800-565-3000 or superwalk@parkinson.ca

RUN FOR CORNWALL on Sat., June 22 at 9 AM at the Lion’s Club Bandshell. This community-focused event is proudly in support of the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. With options including a 5K Run, 3K Run, and 1K Family Walk, the event welcomes participants of all ages and abilities. Info or to register or donate: info@runforcornwall.ca

SUMMER PICNIC – Sun., June 22nd, 12:30pm. Sir John Johnson Manor House, 19692 William St., Williamstown. Hosted by St. Lawrence Branch, United Empire Loyalists’ Assoc. of Canada. Bring a lunch and chair. RSVP junethel17@gmail.com or 613-938-2455

MEMORIAL SERVICE for the Paul’s Hill Cemetery Avonmore will be held on Sun. June 22 at 7 pm at the Cemetery. Please bring your own chair, in case of rain the Service will be held in St. James’ United Church in Avonmore.

50+ COMMUNITY CLUB MONTHLY REGULAR EUCHRE is on Sat. June 21 at St. Matthews Church, 15 Memorial Square, Ingleside. 12 noon start. Cash prizes, Door Prize, Snacks and Sandwiches available. Info Betty 613-984-1431.

GST ENTERTAINMENT (Gilles St-Denis) invites you to an upcoming Karaoke evening on June 18 from 5-9 pm at the Army, Navy & Air Force Club. Come and enjoy good food, sing, dance, and have fun!

FREE TUTOR TRAINING on June 24 & 26, from 9:30 am-noon and learn how to support adults in our community to build essential skills they need to succeed in work, family, and everyday life. Info: 613-932-7161.

LOYAL ORDER OF MOOSE: Fun Darts on Mon. & Wed at 7 pm and Tues. at 1 pm; Euchre on Wed. noon; Jamming and Wings n Things on Thurs. 5:30 pm. Spaghetti Supper on Sat., June 28 from 7-11pm. Info and hall rentals: 613-938-0666.

SPAGHETTI DINNER FUNDRAISER presented by the Lost Villages Lions Club on Sat. June 21 from 4-7 pm at South Stormont Township Hall, 2 Mille Roches Rd. Silent auction. Free will offering. Our Local Fire Rescue team needs a new boat that will operate in both summer and winter. Let’s help them reach their goal. Info: Sharon at 613-577-0818. Reg at 613-537-9701.

OLDE FASHION CARNIVAL presented by the Lost Villages Lions Club. Come one come all, enjoy a carnival just like your grandparents did. No computers or neon lights, just good old fashion plain fun on July 1 from 11am-9pm at Arnold Bethune Park 75 Simcoe St. Long Sault. There will be a full day of activities. All day music by Tri-county Country music and Kevin Rivette. A variety of venders and food trucks.

BID EUCHRE AT PRECIOUS BLOOD PARISH HALL starting Thurs. June 19. Doors open at 6:00pm, games start at 6:30pm. Info: 613-931-1424.

CORNWALL KINSMEN FARMERS MARKET every Sunday from 10 AM to 2 PM at St. Lawrence College – rain or shine. Over 40 vendors each week

12TH ANNUAL CAR SHOW on Sat. July 12th at the Cornwall Township Lions Club, 17413 McPhail Road, St Andrews West (Bonville). Free admission. Breakfast 8-11am, BBQ lunch 12-3pm. Vendors, raffles, grab bags, prices for participants. Registration 8am-noon, judging 12:30-2pm, presentations 3-4pm. Info: Marland 613-936-3625. Sponsored by Riverside Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram.

LAWRENCE COLLEGE CORNWALL NURSING GRADUATE Class of 1975 is celebrating their 50th anniversary on Fri. June 27 at the Best Western in Cornwall. If you have not registered to attend call Mike at 613-938-6315 or Bev at 613-931-3309.

THE AHMADIYYA MUSLIM YOUTH ASSOCIATION’S ANNUAL FUNDRAISER will take place June 22 at the Lions Club bandshell in Lamoureux Park. This year’s proceeds will go to the Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation. Sign up at https://raceroster.com/events/2025/101720/run-for-cornwall-2025

MENTAL ILLNESS FAMILY SUPPORT GROUPS for people in Cornwall & district with a mentally ill adult child, sibling or spouse. Meet others who understand what you’re going through. In-person (Cornwall): monthly 3rd Thursday 6 PM. ZOOM: bi-weekly Tuesday 6 PM. Details: email rollercoaster.families@gmail.com or visit www.listentofamilies.ca

TRI-COUNTY LITERACY OFFERS FREE individualized one-on-one tutoring to adults. You can improve reading, writing, math, or digital skills. Supportive tutors help you every step of the way. It is never too late to learn. Info: 613-932-7161.

ALEXANDRIA BRIDGE CLUB invites players and partners to join the Club every Thursday at 12:30 at the La Fraternité Hall at 49, St Paul St. Hope to see you there.

SPAGHETTI FUNDRAISER: on the last Friday of the month. The next fundraiser will be on June 27th at Knights of Columbus, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) from 11:30am-1 pm and 4-6:30 pm.

WING NIGHT at ANAF 14 Marlborough every Wed. starting at 5pm with music from 5-9 pm. Fun darts Sunday and Thursday nights 7-10 pm. Info: 613-938-5020.

CORNWALL SENIOR CITIZENS’ BRIDGE CLUB (age 50+) invites you to play Duplicate Bridge on Monday and Friday afternoons 12:30pm at the Benson Center. ACBL sanctioned Club. Info: Lorna at 613-931-1283.

THE SEAWAY STRINGS invites experienced fiddlers to join us for another year of fun playing Scottish, Irish, and Old Time music Thurs. from 1-3pm at the Seaway Senior Citizens Club, 506 Pitt St. Info: Jane 613-861-8100.

ST LAWRENCE SENIORS BINGO at ANAF Mondays and Thursdays. Doors open at 10am. Bingo starts at 12pm. Call 613-936-6060.

ST LAWRENCE SEAWAY STAMP CLUB meeting Tues. July 15th from 6:30-8:30 pm (every 3rd Tuesday of the month) at Cornwall Public Library, 2nd floor .

CORNWALL NEW HORIZONS BAND Beginner classes Tuesday; Band rehearsals Monday; Band practice Thursday. Classes are 3:30-4:30pm band is 3:30-5:00pm, arrive 15 minutes early to set up. St Felix de Valois church hall. Info: cnhbandtra@gmail.com

PARKINSON AWARENESS & ACTION for Cornwall & Area support group meeting on the third (3rd) Wednesday of every month. We meet on the lower floor of Chartwell Retirement Residence on 4th St, and McConnell at 1pm. People with Parkinson, care providers and support people are welcome. Info: Tom at 613.363.7375 or email tom.olien01@gmail.com

CORNWALL NEWCOMERS CLUB welcomes women living in Cornwall and SD&G counties. Make new friends and join in activities! Info: Henriette 613-330-9039

IS SOMEONE’S DRINKING BOTHERING YOU? You are not alone. There is help and hope. Call 613-937-4880 or visit www.al-anon.org

CORNWALL COMFORT QUILTS are handmade for and given to cancer patients. Info: Janice 613-936-1951.

IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR BOOKS AND ITEMS of a religious nature, visit “Catholic Information Centre” Mon.- Fri.10am-4pm at Unit 1, 812 Pitt St. 613-933-5099

MULTIPLE MYELOMA SUPPORT: If you or someone you know has been diagnosed with Myeloma and would like to connect with others, join us on Facebook, and email: cornwallareasupport@myeloma.ca.

SENIORS & FRIENDS Knights Of Columbus Wednesday Lunches from 11:30am-1pm, 205 Amelia St. (downstairs). Take-out available. 613-932-7600.

WINGS & THINGS at Knights Of Columbus 205 Amelia St. (downstairs) every Thursday from 4:30-8pm. Take-out available.

FISH AND CHIPS at the Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Friday from 4:30-6:30pm. Take out or eat in. Order: 613-933-2362.

CORNWALL TOWNSHIP LIONS CLUB BONVILLE Breakfast every Sunday 8-noon. Info: Roly 613-360-3584.

SEAWAY WINDS CONCERT BAND invites musicians who play an instrument at an intermediate level to join us. Rehearsals every Wednesday, 6:45pm to 8:45pm at St-Felix de Valois Catholic Church, 620 Glengarry Blvd, Cornwall. Ralph Bough at 613-362-4881.

BINGO AT THE CCÉC Come play every Monday at 6pm. Doors open at 4pm. NO RESERVATION. Meet us at CCÉC 146b avenue Chevrier, Cornwall.

BEREAVED FAMILIES OF ONTARIO South Eastern Region. Open and share group sessions 6:30pm on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in the Starbrite Centre, located at 343 Pitt St. Info: 613-936-7470.

SEAWAY TOASTMASTERS CLUB is a supportive public speaking group with a focus on personal growth. Join us every second and fourth Tuesday, at the Cornwall Public Library, at 6:15pm. Meeting at 6:30 sharp. Info: Nathalee Leblanc 613-302-9658 or nathaleemartin@gmail.com.

SEAWAY FIBROMYALGIA GROUP Aqua Fitness Group @Cornwall Aquatic Center every Tuesday & Friday from 12pm-1pm. Info: Denise 613-662-5003; Theresa 613-662-8713 seawayfmgroup@gmail.com

REGULAR FUN DART GAMES at Cornwall Royal Canadian Legion every Mon.& Tues at 1pm. Everyone welcome. Info: 613 931-1815

ARE YOU AGED 55+? Join us in our activities! Bid Euchre, Fast Crib, Grandma Bingo, Knitting / crocheting for our community, Friday lunches, Hall rental no alcohol. The Cornwall Senior Citizens Club welcomes you. For info. on activities, membership, and hall rentals, visit 119 Pitt St. Cornwall, ON or call 613-861-2573.