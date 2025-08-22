Community Garden Flourishes at Centre 105

JASON SETNYK

A small vegetable garden, tended by Jesse Charbonneau and his three children, has become a valuable part of Centre 105. Located behind the outdoor picnic area, the garden is a product of hard work and dedication. Jesse, along with Bentley, Payton, and Kiera, revived an unused plot on the north side of Trinity Church, planting a variety of vegetables, including cucumbers, tomatoes, and a peach tree that is expected to bear fruit by next year.

Taylor Seguin, Executive Director at Centre 105, highlighted the family’s commitment. “They’ve put in countless hours, and it’s been more than just growing food-it’s been a true community effort,” Seguin said. The garden has not only provided fresh produce for meals but also sparked curiosity and learning among the centre’s visitors.

Jesse explained that gardening is part of their daily life. “We’ve been homesteading at home for years. Growing our own food helps us manage costs, and it’s something we want to pass on to our kids while also giving back to the community,” he said.

Bentley, one of Jesse’s children, shared his enthusiasm for the project. “I love growing berries and fruit trees. It’s nice to know we’re helping others by doing this,” he said.