Community grants allocated

December 19, 2024 — Changed at 8 h 58 min on December 17, 2024
By Kim Burton-Schram, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter
North Glengarry has already set aside $20,743.86 in its 2025 budget to help nine organizations under its Community Grants program.

The Arts, Culture and Heritage Advisory Committee (ACHC) submitted a list of recipients to municipal council.

The allocation will include $18,996.86 in money and $1,747 in-kind donations.

Those being considered for community grants are: Alexandria and District Lions Club, $3,500; Caddell Productions, $2,500; Friends of the Glengarry Trails, $650; Kenyon Agricultural Society, $3,500; Maxville and District Chamber of Commerce, $1,604; Maxville and District Horticultural Society, $3,269 with $335 in-kind; Maxville and District Lions Club $2,058.86; Priest’s Mill Arts Centre, $1,500; The SunShiners Social Club, $2,162 with $1,412 in-kind.

With the initial budget for 2025 set at $25,000, applications are being accepted until February 28 for the remaining $6,003.14.

