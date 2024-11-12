Community Groups Request $400K in Funding at Town Hall

At a town hall meeting held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024, in Cornwall, eight local organizations presented funding requests totaling around $400,000 to Council to support various initiatives.

Diversity Cornwall, represented by Board President Liz Quenville, requested $20,000. “We’re asking the City of Cornwall for $20,000 to help cover the rent and utilities for our downtown office, so we can maintain our presence in the heart of the city,” said Quenville. As the only organization in the region dedicated to serving the 2SLGBTQ+ community, Diversity Cornwall provides essential resources, education, and supportservices.

Encore Education, with Linda Mercer, President, sought a $30,000 grant to support the Encore Seniors Education Centre’s ongoing operations. Following Council’s approval of a similar request in previous years, this funding would sustain programming that reduces social isolation for seniors through educational and social opportunities. The center has seen increased engagement since relocating to an accessible church basement and hopes to continue expanding its outreach and course offerings.

Fence Depot, represented by Glenn Booth and John Locke, requested approximately $2,500 in in-kind services to host the 30th Annual Big Buck Contest and Hunter’s Ball at the Civic Complex. The event draws hundreds of hunters to Cornwall, supporting local businesses and tourism. The funding would cover rental costs for event spaces at the Complex.

Le Cornwallien, presented by Nazaire Joinville, requested funding to support the creation of a French-language newspaper. An exact figure was not given. The project to launch in March 2025 requires $199,800, with an operating budget of $1,269,315.20 for its first year. Anticipated funding would be from the City of Cornwall, various organizations, the Ontario and Canadian governments, readership donations, newspaper sales, and advertising revenue.

Rachel’s Kids, represented by Sharon Miller, requested $50,000 to fund Phase 2 of the Park of Hope, an accessible and inclusive park in Cornwall. Phase 1 focused on young children, and the final phase aims to create facilities for teenagers and seniors, including workout stations and an accessible gaming unit.

Social Development Council of Cornwall and Area, represented by Melanie Boileau, Project Coordinator, requested $66,979.53 in funds to support its efforts in enhancing social well-being across Cornwall. The organization facilitates projects that address issues such as food security and social inclusion, aiming to build a more resilient community. Funding would allow the SDC to continue these programs and support new initiatives.

United Way/Centraide SD&G, with Executive Director Juliette Labossière, requested $200,000 to support The Last Resort Fund (a housing stability fund). This program offers one-time grants or loans of up to $3,000 to individuals and families facing urgent financial crises to prevent homelessness. By bridging gaps between federal and provincial housing initiatives, United Way aims to provide a critical safety net for thosestruggling to maintain secure housing.

“I’m here to request that Council fund the Last Resort Program at the same level as last year, which is $200,000,” said Labossière. “The Last Resort Fund is exactly that—it’s a last resort. It assists anyone, regardless of last year’s income, to access or remain in stable housing when no other program, grant, or subsidy can help. The only realeligibility criteria is that the housing is sustainable in the long run with the income they have,” she added.

Your Arts Council (YAC), led by Executive Director Richard Salem, requested $25,000 to sustain and expand programs like the Cornwall Art Hive and the Cornwall Art Walk. These initiatives support the arts in Cornwall and surrounding areas, providing inclusive spaces for creative expression and community engagement. YAC also facilitates events that contribute significantly to the local economy and tourism.

Council will review these funding requests, and a decision on the funding allocations will be made at a later date. These funding requests are not a part of the $170,000 allocated for the Municipal Grants Program.