Community market reels in funds for Fishing for Autism

A special marketplace at Cornwall Square on Saturday, February 1, brought together local vendors and community members in support of Fishing for Autism. Organized by The Canuck Beaver, the event featured over 20 vendors selling handmade goods, with all proceeds going towards helping Fishing for Autism register as a charitable organization.

Fishing for Autism, founded by Katy Cartier in 2019, provides children on the autism spectrum with an inclusive fishing experience in Alexandria, Ontario. This year’s fundraiser was focused on covering legal fees for the organization’s registration to charity status, allowing it to access grants and provide tax receipts for future donations.

Gerald “Gerry” Champagne, co-owner of The Canuck Beaver, emphasized the personal connection that led to the event’s creation. “We hosted this event for Katy because she’s very special to my heart,” he said. “What she did for my son (and others) last year (at Fishing for Autism), I will never forget. She has a lifelong friend in me.”

For Cartier, the overwhelming support left her deeply moved. “I’ve cried 20 times already today,” she admitted. “It restores my faith inhumanity to see so many people come out to support this cause and make the kids feel special. Every penny raised today is going toward making Fishing for Autism an official charity.”

Attendees enjoyed a bustling atmosphere with a variety of vendors, family-friendly shopping, and even characters in cosplay, including Chase from Paw Patrol, Ariel from The Little Mermaid, and a character from Trolls.

Rose Champagne, founder of The Canuck Beaver, highlighted the event’s impact. “Every penny raised will go directly toward Fishing for Autism, making an immediate and meaningful difference in the lives of those we aim to help.”

With the success of this year’s fundraiser, Cartier and her supporters are one step closer to securing Fishing for Autism’s future as a registered charity—ensuring continued opportunities for children to experience the joy and therapeutic benefits of fishing in a welcoming and inclusive environment. The next Fishing for Autism is set to take place on Sunday, July 6, 2025.