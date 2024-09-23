Community mourns Msgr. Kevin Maloney

Monsignor Kevin Joseph Maloney, Cornwall’s 2019 Citizen of the Year and a beloved figure in the community, has passed away at the age of 78 after a brief illness. Monsignor Maloney celebrated the 50th anniversary of his ordination into the Catholic priesthood in 2022, marking half a century of service to the Church and the Cornwall area. His passing on September 20 at the Ottawa General Hospital, has led to an outpouring of tributes on social media, where many reflected on his legacy of compassion, leadership, and dedication to the community.

Born and raised in Cornwall, Monsignor Maloney was ordained at the age of 25 and served in various parishes throughout the region, including all four English-language parishes in Cornwall and the Ingleside-Long Sault parish. He was known for his ability to connect with people in times of joy and hardship, having officiated at countless weddings, funerals, and special ceremonies. Monsignor Maloney also embraced change, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic when he began live-streaming Mass to hundreds of viewers.

Beyond his religious duties, Monsignor Maloney was active in the broader community, helping with the founding of the local chapter of Big Brothers/Big Sisters in the 1970s and supporting the Children’s Treatment Centre by being roasted in 2018. Maloney served on the Children’s Treatment Centre, Children’s Aid Society, and Big Brothers Big Sisters boards. His dedication to helping others earned him the Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year honour in 2019.

Visitation will be held at St. Columban Catholic Church on Thursday, September 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., followed by a Mass of Resurrection September 27 at 11 a.m. His interment will take place at St. Andrew’s Parish Cemetery.

Monsignor Maloney will be remembered for his kindness, his leadership, and his deep commitment to serving both his faith and his community.