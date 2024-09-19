Community Rallies for Beloved Citizen

A fundraiser was held at Shoeless Joe’s in Cornwall on Thursday, September 12, 2024, in support of Lee Theodore, who is battling aserious health issue. Organized by Allan McGimpsey and Andy Cook, the event featured live music by the duo performing as Timeless 2.

“This event is to support someone who has always been there for us,” said McGimpsey, owner of Bicycle World. “Lee has tirelessly dedicated time and energy to numerous fundraisers and events touplift the people of Cornwall. Now, it’s our turn to give back.”

Theodore, recognized as the Cornwall & Area Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year for 2021, is passionate about building businessesand strongly advocates for racial equality.

Cook, who has experienced personal loss to cancer, shared, “Losing my mother and sister to cancer led me to raise awareness and fundsfor cancer and palliative care.”

The event drew a full house and featured a 50/50 draw, auction, and speeches. Brenda Norman also organized a GoFundMe that has raised significant support for Theodore.