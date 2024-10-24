Community Rallies for Cram the Cruiser

The Agape Centre partnered with the Cornwall Police Service and FreshCo for the annual “Cram the Cruiser” food drive on Friday, October 11, 2024. The event, held at FreshCo, encouraged community members to donate food to help stock the Agape Centre’s shelves, with pre-made $5 and $10 bags available for purchase and a charity BBQ to further support the cause. Mayor Justin Towndale was also in attendance.

Constable Patrick Huygen of the Cornwall Police Service highlighted the growing need for such initiatives, stating, “There’s a lot of need in the community. People are having to do more with less money, and many don’t have enough to buy food for themselves and their families. Events like this are important because we see firsthand how poverty impacts the community, especially with the rising cost of living.”

Troy Blackadder, a long-time volunteer at the Agape Centre, expressed his appreciation for the community’s generosity. “The response has been great. We’ve had a lot of people stop by to donate groceries. FreshCo prepared $5 and $10 pre-made bags for people to buy and donate, which has beenfantastic. Last month alone, we provided food to 3,600 homes. The demand has almost doubled over the past year.”

FreshCo Cornwall co-owner Jordan O’Brien emphasized the importance of community collaboration in meeting the needs of local food banks. “We feel responsible for contributing to food drives like this because the need in the community is rising. The Agape Centre tells us what they need most, whether it’s proteins or snacks for school kids. We’ve prepared the pre-made bags to make it easier for customers to donate. Also, I appreciate the Cornwall Police who donate their time for these events.”