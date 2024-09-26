Community Run draws all ages

Participants of all ages and abilities joined the 7th edition of the Community Race in Alexandria Saturday.

The event is organized by Community Living Glengarry, a non-profit organization delivering support services to those with developmental and intellectual disabilities.

North Glengarry Mayor Jamie MacDonald welcomed everyone gathered on the beautiful fall morning, eager to start their race. Runners were divided into groups for a 10K, 5K, 2K and 1K race, each heat starting with an exciting explosion of confetti. Enthusiasm was evident on participants’ faces, from the littlest runners to grandfathers and those who benefit directly from the efforts of Community Living Glengarry.

With the support of partners, sponsors, government assistance and fundraising through events like the Run, Community Living Glengarry provides programs and activities specifically tailored to each person needing assistance, These activities provide a sense of belonging and help develop new friendships.