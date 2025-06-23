Community Wins with Every Bingo Game

JASON SETNYK

Every time someone shouts bingo, the community wins. The Cornwall Bingo Centre, located at 26 Second Street West, hosts live sessions daily at 1:50 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., with Sunday matinees at 1:30 p.m. “All the funds these nonprofits make must go back into the community within 12 months,” said Kim Ladouceur, owner of the bingo hall. “Charities have put millions back into Cornwall since we’ve been open.”

Meanwhile, the long-running Cornwall Kinsmen TV Bingo airs Tuesday nights from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on YourTV Cornwall, with weekly cash prizes and a progressive jackpot.

Michelle Menard, an employee since 2006, said, “It’s a family here-we have regulars and new faces, and it all supports local charities.”

For volunteers like Christopher Bookhout of Rotary Club Cornwall-Sunrise, the experience is just as rewarding: “It’s great reconnecting with fellow members and seeing the community come together to support a good cause.”