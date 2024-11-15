Concern about bridge work bills

South Glengarry is facing challenging decisions on the upkeep costs of its roads, culverts and bridges.

In 2024, $754,000 was spent to complete work on bridges: $500,000 on the Chapel Road bridge for deck rehabilitation and new guide rails; $200,000 on the 2nd Line for expansion joint replacement and guide rail rehabilitation; $40,000 on a structural evaluation for the Delisle Bridge on 3rd Line; and $4,000 on the Glen Nevis Bridge. In addition, $15,000 was required for emergency repairs on the Cemetery Road Bridge and $10,000 for the closure of the Lauzon Bridge on Kinloch Road. The bridge, which was found to have severe defects, must be replaced at a cost of approximately $2 million to $2.2 million. In June, the township closed Kinloch, from Street Road to five metres north of the Lauzon Bridge, designating the section as an unopened road allowance.

The township is looking to budget $1.4 million for bridge work in 2025. Staff is proposing to focus on St. Raphael’s Bridge (Frog Hollow Rd), Third Line Bridge (Delisle River), South Service Rd. Bridge (Sutherland Creek) and First Line (James McDougall Drain).

The two bridges that were identified for rehabilitation that are not proposed as part of the 2025 budget are on Cashion and North Service Roads. These structures were not included on the basis of their lower traffic volumes and their ability to accommodate a detour if required.

Further, staff proposes investigating a partnership with SD&G to increase efficiencies and save money.

Both Mayor Lachlan McDonald and Deputy Mayor Martin Lang expressed concern at the amount being requested for the 2025 budget in infrastructure repairs. Lang suggested there must be some way to, “Stretch these structures longer than what the experts are saying.”

In a 2023 Ontario Structural Instruction Manual (OSIM) report, the township was told that it would cost $84 million to replace its 42 culverts and 26 bridges. Yearly bridge costs are an average of $2,760,000.