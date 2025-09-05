Concerned about Cllr. Dupelle’s Conduct

LETTER TO THE EDITOR

Dear Editor,

I am writing this as a concerned resident of Cornwall to highlight the troubling conduct of Councillor Maurice Dupelle, as detailed in the Integrity Commissioner’s report dated August 22, 2025

The investigation found that Councillor Dupelle solicited multiple personal loans from residents, including city staff. While not deemed a technical breach of the Code of Conduct, the optics of a councillor asking those connected to municipal business for money are deeply concerning and erode public trust.

The report also confirmed a clear breach of the Code when Councillor Dupelle failed a “phishing test” and was forced to complete mandatory cybersecurity training. The city’s IT department made multiple attempts to have Councillor Dupelle complete the training. Nearly six months after the failed phishing test the city’s IT department removed Councillor Dupelle’s access to all the city’s systems, including his councillor email address. This forced confidential city documents to be sent to his personal email, creating unnecessary risks to the City’s information security for a period of nearly seven months.

Equally troubling is his attendance record: he attended only 3 of 12 council meetings in 2025. Despite his absences, Councillor Dupelle has continued to receive his full salary and benefits except for a period of less than a week. Councillor Dupelle has missed nearly 40% of all council meetings since the start of this term, and who knows how many committee meetings. Cornwall residents deserve representatives who show up and contribute.

Unfortunately, under Ontario’s Municipal Act, council can impose only two penalties: a reprimand or suspension of pay for up to 90 days. The Integrity Commissioner has recommended just a reprimand. While that may be legally sufficient, residents should question whether it reflects the seriousness of the conduct.

Cornwall deserves councillors who hold themselves to the highest standards of integrity, attendance, and accountability.

Sincerely,

Jason Riley

Cornwall, Ontario