Concerts at the Grotto celebrate 10th anniversary

The annual concert series at the Grotto in Alexandria is celebrating its tenth anniversary of free music performed on summer evenings, drawing large crowds to enjoy the Celtic music provided by the amazing, talented groups of Glengarry. Mother Nature forced a delay by one week for the start of the concerts, but evidenced by the crowds gathered, everyone is excited the series has finally kicked off.

The Concerts in the Grotto series was originally created by Elizabeth and Brian Caddell to help raise funds for the crumbling Grotto in Alexandria. The Grotto was erected in 1954, depicting the Virgin Mary, and built as a memorial to Glengarry soldiers who gave the ultimate sacrifice through war. Sadly, the Grotto had suffered neglect for many years and was in desperate need of repair. Through the generous support of the community and volunteer musicians, the Grotto is now a lovely venue in the middle of Alexandria.

The Caddells are fundamental to supporting the music scene in Glengarry through their own band, The Ceilidh Drovers, which performs at close to 40 concerts each year, but also through the concerts held at The Barn on their property and through Glengarry’s Got Talent. Both Brian and Elizabeth Caddell had been music teachers and continue to provide avenues for musicians, singers and dancers to showcase their talents.

The Concerts at the Grotto are a wonderful family outing, held on Wednesday evenings through July and August. Everyone is welcome and the concerts are free to attend, but donations are happily accepted, and appreciated, to maintain the venue. The musicians volunteer their time to entertain the crowds that gather to enjoy the Celtic sounds. The first performance was by Hestiaa and upcoming performances will include The Ceilidh Drovers, with the Quigley Highlanders, Glengarry Gold, The County Lads, Whiskey Brooks, Stewart’s Glen, Backtracks, and Glengarry Bhoys. Hopefully there might be some way to squeeze in Fridge Full of Empties, whose opening concert was cancelled due to weather.

There is nothing better than enjoying the sounds of local talent performing Celtic music on a lovely summer evening.