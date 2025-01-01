Conference puts Spotlight on Small Businesses

January 1, 2025
JASON SETNYK
Conference puts Spotlight on Small Businesses
Haloz Beauty Supplies, owned by Fiona Richards, was one of about twenty participating businesses. (Photo : Photo: Jason Setnyk)

On Saturday, November 30, the Civic Complex played host to the Small Business Networking Conference, bringing together nearly 20 businesses from Cornwall and Ottawa. The event, which served as a prelude to Culture Night, featured a DJ, food, and drinks, creating an energetic atmosphere for networking.

Steve McDonald of LOL Entertainment and the event’s emcee reflected on the experience. “I was the voice for the crowd, giving every small business here their unique time and shouting out the sponsors who made it all possible,” said McDonald. “I am involved with the salsa competition and six DJperforming from 8 pm to 2 am.”

Jose Acevedo Ovando, a co-founder of the event, along with Pedro Lopez, and Car Tunes Audio president Steve D’alessio, shared the event’s purpose. “We wanted to highlight the hardworking entrepreneurs in Cornwall who deserve recognition,” Ovando said. “This was about giving small businesses a chance to connect with the community and showcase what they have to offer.”

Attendees explored various local products and services, gaining insights into the entrepreneurial efforts driving the local economy. After the conference, attendees hit the dance floor and celebrated throughout the night.

